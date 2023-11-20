Portfolio Manager PLM to Husqvarna
Are you a dynamic professional passionate about PLM? Dream of shaping the future of global information services? Here's your chance to become an important part of Husqvarna Group's Global Information Services organization!
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups.
We really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years, to be more exact).
This is our heritage. And our future.
And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
By joining our team, you will be part of a transformation journey - and will strongly influence future ways of working together with rest of us. This is an important role at Husqvarna Group and together with our team we shape Husqvarna's digital future.
You will work in a global context, but in a very flat organization with close decision making.
About the team
In this position, you will join a really driven team where change is our middle name and boldly trying new things, learning from mistakes and encouraging to challenge ourselves is everyday business. We work with IT Services and Solutions from Product management through RnD to Operations and Aftermarket, enabling valuable business capabilities within Product Lifecycle Management and Application Lifecycle Management domains.
The team works in close collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders from other parts within IT, but as well from business. You will liaison in the core interface, having our Portfolio strategic vision aligned with business' and IT's strategies. You will secure that our most important initiatives are driven with right priorities and deliver business value in an anchored and measurable way.
What's Your Role?
As mentioned, we are in middle of a transformation journey driving the PLM program. Your role in the program would be to manage the strategic roadmap and backlog of functional growth plan in close collaboration with our key stakeholders from business and IT.
You would lead the transformation journey, from a program backlog management into an agile portfolio management with ARTs and what-nots delivering the features and capabilities within the PLM portfolio.
Your main areas of involvement:
Align portfolio Vision with Husqvarna Group's business divisions' strategies
Manage, align and anchor the portfolio roadmap with business and other key stakeholders
Pioneer our shift to agile portfolio management and fortify its governance
Cultivate powerful relationships with business insiders and key participants
Lead pivotal pre-studies to refine and standardize new PLM concepts prior to deployment
Lead the team of core people within the PLM Portfolio
Ensure holistic overview and coordination of capacity planning, budget and dependencies across the portfolio
Your skills
You have a Master of Science (or an equivalent background through education/experience). We hope you've been working for some years as Project or Program Manager within IT, business development or Systems development, or maybe as an IT/Service Portfolio Manager in an agile fashion.
In your career you have gained a deep understanding of Product Lifecycle Management and Product Development in a global context. Another valuable characteristic is if you are seasoned working between business and IT and you have previously successfully managed to facilitate or even catalyst the alignment between multiple equal stakeholders' needs into prioritized roadmaps.
Who are you?
In this role, your personal attributes aren't just appreciated, they're essential.
We think that you are that 'natural leader' type of person. You might have been an informal leader within your team, or a Scrum Master, team lead or simply already had some line management experience where the team members were the experts. Anyways, having passion for people, to care, boldly lead both virtual and more local teams is in your nature. You can easily find the right way and decisions on your own and at the same time engage people, take responsibility for the development of your virtual team but also direct reports. Here, you will be at the frontline, driving change - and therefore, you also need to be able to stand up for your ideas and opinions (of course, with full support from the team).
As a person, you are driven, self-going, structured and able to readily understand relevant areas of the business. Since you will facilitate forums and run decision meetings, both presentation and listening skills will help you long way, may it be with engineers or senior management.
If you recognize yourself in the application, or think you see something between the lines you want to validate, or simply want to work with us, don't hesitate, take lead. We value your personal passion high as in our team the climate is open and honest.
Location:
Preferred locations for this position is in Sweden at any of our larger sites (Huskvarna, Gothenburg and Stockholm).
Other locations in Sweden can be discussed for the right person and with the possibility to travel. Husqvarna Group has a Hybrid work model, where location is of less importance for the right candidate.
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, come join our ambitious team and help us shape the future. At Husqvarna Group, we believe in fostering talent and offering a platform for growth and excellence.
