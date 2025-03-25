Porter to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for a motivated and compassionate Porter to join our front office team to ensure exceptional customer service as we align the hotel as one of the top luxury hotels in Stockholm post-renovation.
If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
We believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional development. Whether you are starting your journey in hospitality or looking to take the next step in your career, we offer a workplace where you can learn, grow, and thrive.
Key responsibilities:
• To be the face of the hotel, often being the first and last person our guests meet
• Assist with luggage to and from the room
• Be available for information and requests
• Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, assuring personalized service and addressing guest concerns or needs promptly
• Ensure that our guests have a great start and end to their stay at the hotel
• Ensure effective communication and collaboration with other teams and departments
• Assist guests with questions about the hotel and Stockholm
Qualifications:
• Experience working in a similar role in the hospitality industry; hotel experience is a plus
• Ability to handle high-pressure situations with efficiency and professionalism
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English; additional languages are a plus
• Flexible and available to work both daytime, evenings, and weekends
• A valid Category B driving license
What We Offer:
• A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective bargaining agreements
• Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene
• Employment in a company with great opportunities for growth, where our core value is "Putting People First"
• A dynamic and inclusive work environment
• Employee discounted rates at over 8500+ hotels worldwide
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
