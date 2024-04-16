Political Specialist (temporary position for one year)
Amerikanska Ambassaden / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amerikanska Ambassaden i Stockholm
Duties
The incumbent is the senior Locally Employed Staff (LES) in the Political and Economic Section. The Incumbent supports the Section and the Front Office on the full range of political reporting, contact development, and other work needed to advance U.S. interests in Sweden, and is the Embassy's senior LES expert on defense, security, and external affairs related to political developments in Sweden. The incumbent acts independently on instructions from Washington, advancing U.S. policy interests under general supervision of the Political Unit Chief. The incumbent further performs independent research and analysis, provides policy recommendations, and drafts substantive reports on political issues, with a particular focus on Sweden's security posture, defense budget, cooperation with EU and NATO, religious freedom issues, and external relations. The incumbent develops and maintains a wide range of contacts related to Section interests with both working level and senior officials. The incumbent drafts Congressionally mandated reports.
Requirements:
Experience: At least 3 years of experience in political analysis and research plus 2 years of experience with Swedish politics and government.
Education Requirements:
Bachelor degree in Political Science or International Relations.
Language:
Fluent Speaking/Reading/Writing English is required.
Fluent Speaking/Reading/Writing Swedish is required.
This may be tested.
This is a temporary position for one year with start on or about June 16, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amerikanska Ambassaden
115 89 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8616765