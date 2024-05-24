Political Assistant (temporary position for one year)
Duties
The incumbent is the Political Assistant in a combined Political-Economic Section. The incumbent supports the Section on political reporting, contact development, and other work needed to advance U.S. interests in Sweden and is the Embassy's locally employed staff expert on domestic political developments in Sweden. The incumbent performs independent research and analysis, provides policy recommendations, and drafts substantive reports on political issues.
Requirements:
Experience: Minimum of two years of experience with Swedish politics and government or similar experience.
Education Requirements:
Bachelor degree in Political Science or International Relations.
Language:
Fluent Speaking/Reading/Writing English is required.
Fluent Speaking/Reading/Writing Swedish is required.
This may be tested.
This is a temporary position for one year with start June or July, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
115 89 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8705377