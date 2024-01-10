Policy Advisor - Organizational Development
2024-01-10
The position is part of the section for Finance, Management-, and Operations support, part of the International Department (the Act Church of Sweden).
The Act Church of Sweden, International Department of the Church of Sweden
The Act Church of Sweden is a development and humanitarian actor that takes a holistic view on wellbeing. Through effective humanitarian, development and advocacy, we work to achieve sustainable, just, democratic and resilient communities, backed by global solidarity and based on human rights together with our partners.
With approximately 120 staff at our head office in Uppsala and around the world, we work together in mutual partnership with local Churches, civil society organizations (CSOs) and grass-roots movements. The Act Church of Sweden is a member of Action by Churches Together (ACT), a global alliance of over 130 churches and church related organizations in more than 135 countries, working together in relief, development, and advocacy work.
The position is placed at the unit for Strategy and Methods Support, one of two unit in the Sections for Finance, Management-, and Operations Support. The unit currently has about 15 staff working with development, quality assurance, and coordination of systems and processes. The unit provides method support and coordinates institutional funding, and also provides strategic support to all Act Church of Sweden's operations within selected thematic areas, our role as a religious actor and our ecumenical approach to humanitarian work and development aid.
Responsibilities
To undertake planning and strategy development by contributing to managements expressed needs and priorities. You will establish and maintain strategic directions to facilitate priorities and approaches, with specific focus on localization of aid, ecumenical approach and Act Church of Sweden's thematic profile areas. You will provide strategic support linked to Act Church of Sweden's theory of change, and our role as a church in development and gender justice, to the management as well as to the programmes.
You will facilitate/lead assessment of capacity development needs connected to Act Church of Sweden's strategic direction within the organisation as well as in relation to partner organisations around the world. You will be expected to facilitate/support capacity development processes connected to Act Church of Sweden's strategic direction within the organisation as well as in relation to partner organisations.
You will work to translate strategic choices into consequences, concrete actions and implementation plans. You will promote ACT-alliance cooperation and development of ACT-forums.
Required qualifications
- Advanced University degree (master's degree or equivalent) in a relevant field.
- At least 10 years of professional, postgraduate experience in the field of organisational development, strategic policy development and/or human rights-related work linked to religious actors.
- Proven ability to lead and facilitate organisational development processes.
- Previous experience from working with both local and international NGO 's, including navigating in the nexus of local needs and international donors' requirements and quality and accountability commitments.
- Documented experience from working with faith-based organisations.
- Experience from working at a local organisation in a region and country relevant to Act Church of Sweden's humanitarian and development work.
- Proficiency in written and oral communication in English is required.
- Well-developed strategic thinking and ability to make complicated strategic considerations accessible to less initiated.
We assume you share the values of the Church of Sweden. https://www.svenskakyrkan.se/svenskakyrkansvardegrund
Additional skills and experiences
- Experience, and a good understanding of, Act Church of Sweden
- Experience, and good understanding, of the ACT-alliance
- Knowledge in other relevant languages (especially Swedish, Arabic, French, or Spanish)
Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
We offer
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible, placed at the Act Church of Sweden Head Office (Uppsala). The position includes travelling to the Act Church of Sweden program countries.
Information
For detailed information, you are welcome to contact Mr. Lennart Hernander, Director of Finance, Management and Operation Support: lennart.hernander@svenskakyrkan.se
Trade union representatives: Malin Andrén (Akavia) och Andreas Sandberg (KyrkA).
Do you want to work with us?
Please send your letter of application and CV to us, at the latest January 31, 2024.
You will find more information on the Church of Sweden and its work at www.svenskakyrkan.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Kyrkokansliet Kontakt
Johanna Lindholm Eriksson 018-169500
