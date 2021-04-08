Polarium is looking for their new Verification Engineer - Dinkel & Friends AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Dinkel & Friends AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm

2021-04-08



Polarium is a Swedish company dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology. Polarium's headquarters and R&D center are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide. Today, our market-leading solutions are in use on all continents and in all climate zones - from the Equator to the Arctic.



About the job

We are looking for our new Verification Engineer who will develop and improve Polariums verification environments. In this role you are responsible for product verification and validation for hardware and firmware and support certification testing. You will also run mechanical tests and certification testing with our 3rd party test house. The position is based at the Polarium HQ in Stockholm-Kista. Business trips will occur, both international and within Sweden.



Responsibilities:



Run system verification tests for new and modified batteries

Writing test specification based on requirement specifications

Trouble shooting and problem identification

Automate test set-ups to reduce test time for recurring tests

Support 3rd parties with our tools and methods to ensure all verification is done according to Polarium requirements

Support internal and external stakeholders with expertise within the area

Develop modularized verification test blocks with re-use capabilities.



Who are you?

We are looking for a self sufficient, detail-oriented person with a capability to see the whole picture. You have excellent technical skills and constantly seek new knowledge within your area of expertise. We believe you have 3-5 years experience from similar positions. We also believe you have hands-on experience from agile development and enjoy working in fast growing company.



Qualifications and experience:



Experience from certification, mechanical- and electronics testing.

Knowledge in TestStand and LabVIEW

Master or Bachelors degree in relevant area

Good communication skills, and you are fluent in English, both spoken and written

Swedish work permit.

FW testing experience is a bonus but not mandatory.



What's in it for you?

We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polariums future success. We also offer a competitive bonus system and a generous health activities allowance.



Application

In this recruitment Polarium is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel,



https://polarium.com/



