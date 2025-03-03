Poker QA Engineer
2025-03-03
Are you passionate about ensuring high-quality software products? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment and have an eye for detail? Do you have a genuine interest in Poker?
At Relax Gaming, we are looking for a dedicated and meticulous Quality Assurance Engineer to join our Poker team. As a QA Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining the high standards of our Poker product and services closely with a team of talent.
With constant improvements, new features, game formats and promotions we have a packed roadmap and a backlog full of ideas that will require your detailed eye to ensure smooth delivery. Are you ready to help us bring those ideas to life?
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with business and delivery teams to understand project requirements and deliverables
Be responsive to deadlines and work well under pressure
Find and/or reproduce bugs and defects in our product, investigating and reporting on these and verifying fixes before games going live
Documenting test results accurately
Utilize testing tools to enhance testing processes
Ensure compliance with quality standards and procedures
Requirements:
Relevant working experience as software quality assurance
Good understanding of game development and software testing methods
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Methodical with consistent excellent attention to detail, ability to remain focused when approaching repetitive tasks
Effective communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Bonus Points:
Passion for Poker
Experience in iGaming
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies
Proficiency in using testing tools such as Selenium, JIRA, and TestRail
Why Join Relax Gaming:
Be part of an innovative company that values creativity and collaboration
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement
Work with a supportive team that is passionate about delivering high-quality products
Engage in challenging projects that allow you to grow your skills and expertise
Enjoy a flexible and inclusive work environment that promotes work-life balance
If you are meticulous, team-oriented, and eager to grow your career, we want to hear from you! Apply now to join Relax Gaming and contribute to our commitment to quality excellence.
About Relax Gaming
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malmö or Tallinn.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company; however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
