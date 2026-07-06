PMO Professional - R&D
Cubane Solutions AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
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R&D Project Manager – Service Division
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into the role of R&D Project Manager within our Service organization and lead development projects for our existing gas turbine fleet, driving technical advancements that shape the future of sustainable energy.
No two days are alike, you'll thrive in a dynamic, creative environment where your leadership and problem-solving skills deliver high-impact solutions. You'll guide cross-functional teams, foster collaboration, and play a key part in cutting-edge product development. This is your opportunity to make a real difference while growing professionally in a global organization.
How You'll Make an Impact
• Take full ownership of R&D projects, guiding them from initiation to delivery and follow-up
• Set up projects using best practices and agile methodologies
• Develop comprehensive plans and break them down into actionable deliverables
• Lead cross-functional teams, strengthen team spirit, and drive innovation in a multicultural environment
• Focus on scheduling, tracking, quality, and cost control, coordinating with STECO and resource owners to ensure successful outcomes
• Facilitate project meetings and support your team in solving technical challenges creatively
• Collaborate with partners across the globe, navigating different cultures, working styles, and languages
• Project teams typically range from 3 to 10 members
What You Bring
• Several years of experience in project management
• Proven track record of leading projects in an R&D environment
• Experience with gas turbines is a plus, especially knowledge gained through commissioning or design work
• Experience managing projects related to control systems, cores, or packages is highly valued; experience with mechanical auxiliary systems or power generation is also beneficial
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken; additional language skills are a plus
• Open-minded and professional approach to global interactions in an international environment
• Communicative, structured, proactive, and goal-oriented
About the Team
You'll join a passionate and diverse team dedicated to advancing the performance and reliability of our gas turbine fleet. The team works collaboratively across disciplines and cultures, combining technical expertise with creative problem-solving to deliver innovative solutions. You'll be supported by experienced colleagues and have the opportunity to contribute to projects that drive the energy transition. Together, you'll foster a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and mutual respect.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05
E-post: careers@cubane.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Commercial Project Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597) Arbetsplats
Nörrköping/Finspang Jobbnummer
9994354