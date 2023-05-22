PMO Portfolio Manager
Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) / Datajobb / Nyköping Visa alla datajobb i Nyköping
2023-05-22
, Oxelösund
, Trosa
, Gnesta
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) i Nyköping
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Hedin Parts and Logistics (HPL) is a part of Hedin Mobility Group (HMG). Our mission is to be their global distributor of spare parts and accessories for the entire Hedin Mobility Group with retail brands spread across Europe. Our mission starts from our 55 000 m2 facility in Nyköping.
The Project Managing Office team is looking for a Project Manager to help us grow both in our existing sites and potential new sites across Europe. The position will be based either in Nyköping where we have our main distribution center or our office in Mölndal but will require traveling to our other offices and warehouses around Europe and US.
Are you a dynamic and motivated Project Management professional with exceptional communication and change management skills? Our fast-paced organization is seeking a Project Management Office team member who can drive results through effective facilitation and strategic analytics.
Job description
As a member of our Project Management Office, you will be responsible for working closely with project managers, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. This includes:
• Communicating project objectives, timelines, and deliverables to stakeholders and team members
• Facilitating cross-functional collaboration and effective decision-making
• Applying business acumen to identify risks and opportunities, and develop solutions to ensure project success
• Managing change and providing guidance to stakeholders on the impacts of project changes
• Utilizing analytics to identify trends, measure project performance, and optimize project outcomes
For the right candidate, there is an exciting opportunity to take over the role of Project Management Officer during parental leave. This is a chance to take on a leadership position and make a real impact on the success of our organization.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in project management, with a focus on communication, change management, and facilitation
• Strong business acumen and the ability to apply critical thinking to solve complex problems
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization
• An analytical mindset and experience with data analysis and reporting
In return, we offer a collaborative work environment, and the opportunity to work on exciting projects with a talented and dedicated team. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to take your career to the next level!
If this sounds like an exciting opportunity - Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application, with your resume and cover letter, no later than the 4th of June2023. We process applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
For more information about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Helena Lantz at helena.lantz@hedinpartslogistics.com
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ)
(org.nr 556065-4070), https://www.hedinbil.se/ Arbetsplats
Hedin Bil AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7802145