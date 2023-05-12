PMO Analyst
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Täby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
we are now looking for their next 'PMO Analyst'
Responsibilities
In the role as a PMO analyst you will perform a number of tasks in your day-to-day work. Here are a few examples. To manage and track the progress of complex projects you must
Monitor Projects
As a PMO Analysts you support project managers and teams in ensuring the projects are following their plans and budget and suggest improvements where needed and relevant.
Analyze Data
A key part of the PMO Analyst's job is to analyze data and project information to identify better ways to do business as well as new business opportunities. This information is provided to senior management to guide their decision-making.
Prepare Project Status Reports
With the Project Manager, PMO Analysts work to develop status reports to be delivered to the head of division and senior management.
Take on administrative work
Take meeting minutes and distribute them, book meetings for PMO members and project teams, participate in planning of daily activities, support in travel and conference arrangements
Qualifications
If you want to work as a PMO Analyst, make sure you can do the following
Knowledge of project management tools and techniques
Excellent computer skills
Good prioritization skills, to balance key priorities
Strong analysis and critical thinking skills
Experience with program co-ordination/administration
Manage and co ordinate key program and projects, enabling the realization of business benefits to our clients
Support in different type of projects like implement changes to the operating model, business processes, IT system
Work with the PMO mgmt. to create and establish processes, templates and toolsets
Manage data gathering, analysis and reporting for areas like planning, risk and issues change, configuration mgmt., program financials, communications
You will report to the PMO Lead when you start but as the team is still under construction the structure and organization of the work may change over time. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7767972