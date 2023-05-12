PMO Analyst

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-05-12


we are now looking for their next 'PMO Analyst'

Responsibilities

In the role as a PMO analyst you will perform a number of tasks in your day-to-day work. Here are a few examples. To manage and track the progress of complex projects you must

Monitor Projects

As a PMO Analysts you support project managers and teams in ensuring the projects are following their plans and budget and suggest improvements where needed and relevant.

Analyze Data

A key part of the PMO Analyst's job is to analyze data and project information to identify better ways to do business as well as new business opportunities. This information is provided to senior management to guide their decision-making.

Prepare Project Status Reports

With the Project Manager, PMO Analysts work to develop status reports to be delivered to the head of division and senior management.

Take on administrative work

Take meeting minutes and distribute them, book meetings for PMO members and project teams, participate in planning of daily activities, support in travel and conference arrangements

Qualifications

If you want to work as a PMO Analyst, make sure you can do the following

Knowledge of project management tools and techniques

Excellent computer skills

Good prioritization skills, to balance key priorities

Strong analysis and critical thinking skills

Experience with program co-ordination/administration

Manage and co ordinate key program and projects, enabling the realization of business benefits to our clients

Support in different type of projects like implement changes to the operating model, business processes, IT system

Work with the PMO mgmt. to create and establish processes, templates and toolsets

Manage data gathering, analysis and reporting for areas like planning, risk and issues change, configuration mgmt., program financials, communications

You will report to the PMO Lead when you start but as the team is still under construction the structure and organization of the work may change over time.

