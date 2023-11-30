Plumbers Armada
Armada Sverige AB is a Swedish company with registered office in Stockholm. Armada helps other companies with human resources, mainly in plumbing and ventilation. We are a member of Almega Kompetensföretagen and comply with collective agreements. We have the capacity to provide our customers with professional labour force, who come properly equipped and well prepared. Fast start-up and logistics, thanks to which we can deliver anywhere in the country, make us an attractive partner.
Plumbers
Armada seeks experienced plumbers for work in different projects in Sweden. You should have at least five years of experience as plumber and feel proud of your craftsmanship. You are used to working independently but you can also work in a team. You are proficient in interpreting directions and working according to instructions.
Armada partners with several of the biggest companies in our industry in Sweden, which is why we place high standards on your knowledge and quality. You always work in a team of at least two. One member of each team must be able to communicate in English and one must have a driving licence. As our staff comes from several different countries, Swedish and English are spoken in our group.
Experience and knowledge:
At least five years of professional experience
Languages: English
Driving licence: Yes
Own car is good
Technical school education
Armada's offer:
Armada offers you employment in a stable, evolving Swedish company. We work with several of Sweden's biggest companies and you will have the opportunity to develop in your career. We not only pay salaries based on collective agreements, but we also cover pension and insurance.
About you:
You are a professional and used to taking own initiative. You appreciate contact with people and are capable of working with both colleagues and customers. You are an orderly person and feel a sense of pride for your profession.
If you are the right person for this job, please send your CV and cover letter to work@armadavvs.se
. Please include reference Plumber2023. Så ansöker du
