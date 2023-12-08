Pltr - Product Lifetime Responsible
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-12-08
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
PLTR - Product Lifetime Responsible
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for a person that will be managing lifetime data sustaining for our gas turbines and to make sure that lifetime documents are of sufficient quality for our products. The role also includes, in co-operation with service, to adopt lifetime data with our maintenance plan and customer requirements, so that attractive products for our market are developed at the same time as the operation is guaranteed.
The work is performed independently, with LTA process STECO and Product Lifetime PÄT as guides and includes all MGT product. As a PLTR you will be the owner of the engine life document as well as manage the engine life update PÄT.
In addition, an important part of the role is to also be responsible for inspection criteria and inspection manuals and continuestly be working with process improvements.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Overall responsibility for lifetime data from our gas turbines.
* On a yearly basis, drive the update of the Engine Life documents.
* Interface responsibility between MI managers and lifetime managers within Service R&D to match EL data with maintenance plans.
* Give continuing feedback on documents and processes to responsible owners.
* Communicate with Product Owners.
* On a yearly basis drive the update of the inspection manuals/criteria.
What You Bring
* A technical interest, with a bachelor or master's engineering degree or equivalent work experience.
* Structured, driven, and open-minded.
* You are eager to learn, and helpful to your colleagues and interfaces.
* Interest in process improvement is a benefit.
* Multiyear experience from a gas turbine technical function with an extended general gas turbine knowledge.
* Good communication skills are required.
* Confident in taking own responsibility.
* English language is fluent and good Swedish language skills.
About the Team
The SGT-500/600/700/750 team is focused on the fleet of these products with roles like product support managers, product support engineers and technical coordinators for fault reports, modification orders and change requests. The team consists of 14 people with a mix of backgrounds and experiences that strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "252839". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8316983