PLM Project Manager at Volvo Cars
2024-11-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is a key enabler for gaining efficiency in the Product Development processes. At Volvo Cars we strive to be in the front line for creating and implementing new PLM-solutions that meet the high requirements on speed, quality and efficiency.
If you are a result driven team player with an interest in how processes and information flows can support our Engineering Processes, you might be the person we are looking for.
What you'll do
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Project Leader, in the PLM-area, to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in automotive engineering processes and proven facilitation skills. You will play a crucial role in leading cross-functional teams to enhance our PLM initiatives and drive operational excellence.
As a member of our team with PLM-experts, you will contribute by driving projects and assignments that serve our business processes with new solutions for Product Structures and Configuration. You will work in close collaboration with stakeholders, and with the teams developing our chain of digital tools.
What you'll bring
Key qualifications for this position include:
• BSc or higher degree in engineering, Master is a plus.
• Previous experiences from working with PLM in the automotive industry.
• Solid skills in written and spoken English
• Great facilitation skills
• Demonstrated ability to be a team player
Meritorious qualifications for this position:
• Previously gained knowledge about Volvo Cars concerning
o Inhouse SW or HW engineering
o Product Documentation
o PLM applications (KDP, Teamcenter, 3DX)
o SW development applications (Elektra, CarWeaver, PIE R&D)
On a personal level, we are looking for a person with an agile mindset that enjoys working in an empowered team. You need to be delivery focused, pro-active and self-motivated. It is also important that you are based locally here in Göteborg.
