PLM Engineer
2024-03-28
Who are we?
Recas is in an expansion phase and therefore we are seeking you who are an Electric driveline and SW engineer. With us, you won't only work on interesting assignments and with clients, you also want to be part of shaping Recas to become the best employer in West Sweden.
Our motto 'Employees Are Recas' Priority' is something that manifests in everything we do. We are a meeting point for those who want to grow and become part of a cohesive team.
Do you want to be part of the Recas family?
You will: Be part of Recas PLM initiative, where we offer an exciting and developing environment. The requests from our customers are many and the tasks varied. We map, plan and implement changes in our customers' environments to integrate with new software or improve a way of working. All to ensure that the digital thread remains clear and unbroken.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have: Solid experience of Siemens Teamcenter PLM, either as a system administrator or developer.
A bachelor's degree related to software development is advantageous, but experience weighs the most.
If you also have knowledge of administration and further development of databases, or integration of ERP & CAD systems, we are especially interested in you!
As part of the Recas family, we offer you: Maximized wellness allowance and annual health check-up!
Support for life's all challenges.
Option for a benefit bicycle.
Discounts on gym memberships.
Opportunity to use Innovatum's badminton hall during lunchtime.
Frequent after-work gatherings and team-building activities.
Pension advice in collaboration with Max Matthiessen.
You are insured through Euro Accident.
The job at Recas is unlike any other consulting or engineering job. Despite being well-established and having been around for 12 years, we maintain a startup mentality and an almost insane hunger to grow and become bigger. The startup mentality keeps us alert and constantly looking forward and upward, while remaining humble for every success and milestone we achieve.
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556961-1790), http://www.recas.se Arbetsplats
Recas Kontakt
Lina Persson lina@recas.se 0769414226
8575502