PLM / CAD Application Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-02
Job Description
As a Business-Oriented PLM CAD Expert at H&M, your primary focus will be to enhance the functionality and integration of our Siemens PLM tools (Teamcenter, Active Workspace, and NX) to meet strategic business objectives. This role involves liaising with various stakeholders to understand their needs and ensure the PLM solutions are aligned with business processes and quality requirements.
You will be part of the Interior Product team. The team is geographically distributed group with members in Stockholm and India. The team oversees the entire lifecycle of PLM and CAD solutions for non-commercial goods, ensuring efficiency, cost savings, and smooth operations. Your role is crucial in developing flexible, modern, and sustainable technological solutions that empower our customers and drive business success.
Key responsibilities:
Oversee the strategic deployment of PLM/CAD solutions, ensuring they align with business requirements and contribute to operational efficiency.
Collaborate closely with business users and vendors to meet technical and functional requirements.
Utilize knowledge of software development to advise on the potential and limitations of IT solutions in the PLM/CAD space.
Create and facilitate workshops and prepare training materials for different level of users
Act as a liaison between technical teams and business units, translating business needs into effective technological implementations.
Establish strong partnerships across Business, Operations, and Technology to ensure our architectural strategies accommodate the evolving needs of our services.
Integrate research, team ideas, and client feedback into solution requirements.
Contribute to preparation, review and execution of test procedures and reports.
Process product reviews and inform the development team of defects and errors
Communicate quantitative and qualitative findings from test results to the development team
This position requires not just an understanding of PLM/CAD systems, but also a strategic vision to integrate these technologies effectively within the broader business context, ensuring they contribute to the company's overall objectives.
Qualifications
Demonstrated ability in integrating PLM / CAD software with business processes
Proven experience of developing and facilitating workshops and training materials for different level of users, defining success criteria and measuring outcomes for trainings
Ability to effectively communicate with different level of users as well as senior management
Effective multitasking skills, capable of working independently and within team settings
Excellent communication skills, adept in fostering collaboration within business and IT spheres
Proficiency in English is essential
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Creative and innovative thinker
Additional Qualifications
A background in software engineering is advantageous, providing a deep understanding of software development, which can be utilized to enhance system integration and optimize workflows.
Knowledge on retail industry
Additional Information
These are fulltime permanent positions. They are based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden and we have a hybrid work structure.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
What the team offers:
A trendy work within one of the world's largest fashion groups.
A high-level possibility to improve cyber security on a global market.
High possibilities to gain professional and personal development through e.g. educational programs, networks and conference attending
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
