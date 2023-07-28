PLM Application Professional
At Sandvik Coromant, our expertise in metal cutting is based on a profound understanding of the realities of doing business in our industry, and with a strong focus on customer experience and new industry trends, we're ready for the demands of tomorrow's manufacturing.
We're now looking for an PLM Application Professional to join our Offer Management and R&D organization - here, we Ensure that implementation of business processes within the IT application area are done according to set requirements, using the possibilities given in the IT system.
About the job
In this position, you work in the middle of Product Management, R&D and the world of IT systems. By interacting with our business, you understand and transform the demands of our Product Lifecycle Management into successful IT solutions - within a CAD engineering environment connected to PLM systems - and you recommend appropriate systems alternatives and improvements to our current applications. You have an understanding of the foundation of IT development and its possibilities, and you stay updated on new technological solutions introduced to the market.
By linking the right resources, you make things happen; and as you balance your role between a business point of view and the small details connected to IT development, you ensure that we do our very best to support the overall digital journey of Sandvik Coromant.
The location for this position is Sandviken.
About you
We're looking for someone with a relevant academic degree, or similar experience gained from a working career. To be successful in this role, you have an IT or Engineering background combined with an understanding of Product Lifecycle Management and skills in PLM systems, NX CAD and SAP PLM. Our ideal candidate is used to transforming business demands into tailored and detailed IT solutions and has core knowledge of configuration and programming. As we operate in a global environment, you need good English skills.
Your personality brings us success! You truly enjoy challenges and thrive when finding IT solutions that add value to our business. With a structured approach and a big portion of self-awareness, you make sure that we keep up to speed and meet set guidelines and objectives. As you interact with many functions in our organization, you have an excellent ability to communicate and build relations that lead to successful collaborations and future development.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 11, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0057839).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Rickard Nordgren, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 18 39
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
