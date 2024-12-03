PLM - Data quality analyst
2024-12-03
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Are you interested to be a contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo? As part of the group External Collaboration & PDM Operations, you will join a curious, inclusive, and ambitious group of people supporting a rapidly growing and exciting area - External Collaborations. The team interacts with our major partners as well as suppliers with the mission to enable and maintain a quality-secured exchange of product-related data. The group External Collaboration & PDM Operations is a part of the Product Documentation department belonging to the Engineering department.
What you'll do
As a PLM- Data Quality Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and reliability of delivery data from partners. You will be involved in developing and implementing data quality processes, identifying and resolving data quality issues, and ensuring that data meets regulatory and business requirements.
Job Responsibilities:
• Developing and implementing BOM data profiling tools and techniques to evaluate data quality.
• Analyzing BOM data quality metrics and trends to identify patterns and root causes of data issues.
• Designing and implementing BOM data quality frameworks, including data quality rules,
validation checks and monitoring processes.
• Monitoring and reporting failures to deliver according to data contracts and agreed frameworks.
• Providing training and support to partner end-users on data quality tools and processes.
• Working closely with business units, IT, and other stakeholders to understand BOM data quality requirements and challenges.
• Identifying opportunities for improving BOM data quality processes and tools and to enable automation.
• Supporting colleagues at Product Documentation to work according to the data governance model and advising
them on best practices.
What you'll bring
We believe that you have a Bachelor of Science or equivalent work experience. You possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills and are proficient in data profiling, data validation, and data cleansing techniques. Good communication skills are essential to build connections and networks. Fluency in English is required. Skilled in Excel. Basic programming skills eg in VBA are meritorious.
Who are you?
You are a structured and detail-oriented person with an analytical, solution-oriented, and logical mindset. You are communicative and have the courage and ability to cooperate with several competences in different parts of the organization. You have a high level of engagement and strong enthusiasm. It is crucial to be good at cross-functional work and networking since collaboration with many stakeholders will be part of your daily work. Being able to work on multiple initiatives within data quality is required since you will support different stakeholders within the department. Ersättning
