Plattformsspecialist - Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Professional Galaxy AB / Läkarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla läkarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Plattformsspecialist - Dynamics 365 Customer Insights for one of our clients.
Qualifications:
Proven hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing) Strong understanding of marketing automation, customer journeys, and segmentation
Practical experience building:
segments
customer journeys
campaigns and automated flows
Ability to connect customer data, marketing objectives, and system capabilities Experience with Dynamics 365 Sales and/or Customer Service is a strong plus Experience working in a global, multi-market organization Fluent in English, written and spoken
Who You Are:
You combine hands-on platform expertise with a strategic marketing perspective You are comfortable both building solutions yourself and guiding others You have a structured and pragmatic way of working You enjoy enabling markets rather than executing on their behalf
Global ownership of our client's global Customer Insights (Marketing) platform A key role in shaping how customer data and marketing automation are used across markets An international environment with strong collaboration across functions A role with clear potential to grow into a more strategic platform ownership position
Location: Stockholm
Start date: 2026-05-04
End date: 2026-12-31
Application Deadline: 2026-05-04
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7563983-1945208". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9853264