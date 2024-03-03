Plating Specialist Leader
Founded in 2020, VEAT is a VC-backed startup on a mission to make crave-worthy, plant-based cuisine available to everyone - at unbeatable prices. We serve hyperlocal communities and people on the go with fresh, plant-based meals and we believe that everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food without hurting either the wallet or the planet.
Combining dark kitchens and a unique distribution model, VEAT offers ready to eat plant-based food through a network of vending machines. VEAT is rapidly increasing its production capacity and is searching for a Plating Specialist Leader to join the kitchen team and be responsible for the production kitchen.
We are looking for someone with a background in management and food service as the role will involve staff development, quality assurance of all dishes during the shift, food hygiene and safety within a busy production kitchen.
Who you are/what we expect from you/
To lead by example, following the Veat standards and values.
Communicate with transparency and respect
You're always a good team player.
Be able to communicate well with people of all levels, be honest and reliable.
Maintain personal knowledge by completing in-house training, attending workshops and completing online courses
Ability to remain calm and undertake various tasks
Excellent time management abilities
Familiarity with sanitation regulations
Familiarity with health and safety regulations
Meticulous, well-organized and a self-starter who works well both independently and as part of a team
Experience working in a production environment ideally in the food production or related industry
Strong attention to detail and cleanliness to meet food safety standards
Comfortable working in a repetitive nature environment following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
A humble and open-minded attitude
Ability to adapt to a fast-paced start-up
Duties as a Leader are:
Guarantee the highest quality and correct portioning of each dish assembled
To supervise, train and motivate others, with the aim of creating a fun and open work environment for the team.
Train and onboard new kitchen staff
Conduct one to one reviews and team appraisals
Adhering and implementing Clean as you go in the kitchen at all times.
Be able to train plating specialists on new and existing dishes, to ensure equal quality on plating, cleanliness and closedowns
Shifts are Sunday to Thursday. 15-22pm. Evening work only. Every Friday and Saturday off.
Job type: Full-time
Other compensation types:
Ob supplement
Flexible Language Requirements:
Knowledge of Swedish is not required
Benefits:
