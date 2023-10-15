Plating Specialist - Extra Job Sundays Only!
2023-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 2020, VEAT is a VC-backed startup on a mission to make crave-worthy, plant-based cuisine available to everybody - at unbeatable prices. We serve hyperlocal communities and people on the go with fresh, plant-based meals and we believe that everybody should have access to delicious, nutritious food without hurting either the wallet or the planet.
Combining dark kitchens and a unique distribution model, VEAT offers ready to eat plant-based food through a network of vending machines. VEAT is rapidly increasing its production capacity and is searching for a Plating Specialist to join the kitchen team and be responsible for the plating and packaging of all its dishes.
What you will do
Ensure the production plan translates exactly to what is being prepared and shipped
Plate and package all VEAT's dishes according to their plating recipes
Follow detailed workflows and schedules
Report on various production metrics throughout the process
Minimise food waste in every step of the process
Think creatively about workflow improvements
Who you are
Meticulous, well-organised and a self-starter who works well both independently and as part of a team
Strong attention to detail and cleanliness to meet food safety standards
Comfortable working in a repetitive nature environment following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
A humble and open-minded attitude
What we offer
Competitive compensation package
A unique opportunity to join VEAT at its founding stage and grow with it as it grows
A friendly and fun work environment with a diverse group of motivated, talented and visionary colleagues
Delicious lunches and tastings
Start date: ASAP
Work takes place every Sunday
Start and finish times range from 15:00 - 21:00 Så ansöker du
