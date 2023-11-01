Platform Specialist | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2023-11-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
We are on a journey to establish the product and platform teams bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data, and technology.
About the job
In Inter IKEA we use Workday HRIS to support us with the foundation for efficient People and Culture processes, with real time data for faster and better decision making. The core functional capabilities include HCM (Human Capital Management), Compensation and Benefits and Talent. Our platform team is currently supporting 24 000 co-workers employed in 27 countries.
Platform Specialists working with the platform team is responsible for Supporting Platform Manager and Digital Product Leaders to define the value created by the Workday as Platform. Provide service/support management of the Workday as platform ensuring that the platform and related products are running smoothly.
Platform Specialist is responsible for configurations and setups in the assigned areas of the platform, as well as related documentation. Work cross functional to ensure that the agile team has what is needs and remove blockers that allows the agile team to maximize the delivered value.
As Platform Specialist you will work with a cross functional team, working with both running business support and new development requests.
In close cooperation with technology and business partners across Inter IKEA Group you will support and secure roll-out and development of capabilities in People and Culture domain.
You will practice the DevOps and agile culture where development and maintenance are handled by the same resources.
Provide support and guidance to consumers/users and encouraging the use of global and common practices and design.
Support Platform Managers/Leaders and other team members in decision making with analysis and insights.
You will deliver value through involving and engaging people based globally.
About you
You are an experienced Workday professional with passion to serve and support People Business Operations with digital solutions. As a person you are motivated by working in a high -pace organization where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
You are committed to simplify and digitalize people processes exploring with a technology component together with the business. You are truly passionate about designing, developing, configure, and customize Workday applications and you have a methodical approach. You are patient and get energy from working hands on and with other people.
You are passionate about life at home and home furnishing and motivated to share and live the IKEA culture and values.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum of 3 years of experience working with one or more domains in Workday.
Knowledge and experience of issue tracking and product management tools such as Jira and Confluence
Strong ability to lead cross functionally through networks close to business in a Managing the day-to-day operations of the Workday platform, including user administration, configuration, and support.
Provide ongoing support for Workday solutions, including issue resolution and system enhancements.
Collaborate with business to gather requirements and design Workday solutions that meet their business needs.
Develop training materials and provide training to end-users on Workday functionality and best practices.
Developing and maintaining strong relationships with business to understand their business needs and how to fulfil needs using Workday.
Together with the colleagues in solution team, develop solution securing Workday global design to cover any additional country specific requirements.
Configure, test, and deploy Workday solutions.
Write test cases for acceptance criteria for change requests.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Technology and Platforms and reports to Platform Manager and we currently have 5 openings roles for this role.
11 November 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit.
We have preferred candidates for these roles. Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB Jobbnummer
8232500