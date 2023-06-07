Platform Onboarding Analyst
Do you want to be part of a leading sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Platform Onboarding Analyst in our Customer Success team!
Position Green is a leading full-service ESG Powerhouse with a mission to revolutionize how businesses integrate sustainability. Position Green's offering makes sustainability measurable and actionable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and value creation.
About the role
In the role of Onboarding Platform Analyst, you are responsible for building up a quality assured measure structure in Position Green Platform, corresponding to our customers' needs, during the onboarding period. You work both close to the product and the customer. Reporting to our CS Team lead, you will be part of a team full of knowledge, ambition and fun. There will also be great development opportunities when you join the company at an early stage.
As a Platform Onboarding Analyst, you will mainly:
• Develop a measure structure in Position Green that corresponds to the customers' needs as in collaboration with the Onboarding Manager.
• Be an expert in our platform and run meetings with the customers linked to their setup.
• Stay up to date on new features in Position Green to ensure that the customer gets most value out of our platform.
• Be prepared to work with all tasks in an entrepreneurial and strongly growing company.
Are you the one we are looking for?
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are used to being responsible for your own projects and see the importance of your delivery meeting the customers' needs. You are meticulous and have a deeper technical understanding as well as a great interest in working with digital products. You're fluent in English, both written and spoken. You have an academic background in preferably environment and/or technology and we would like you to have knowledge in one or more of these areas:
• Basic programming.
• Calculations of greenhouse gas emissions and emission factors.
• Sustainability reporting according to GRI, CDP and TCFD.
• Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and Science Based Targets.
As a person, you have a positive attitude and we do believe that you are curious and have a good sense of humor. You are a doer with a sharp eye for details as well as truly understanding and delivering according to the customer's needs. You look forward to working in a growing team and are driven by contributing to a positive change.
What do we offer?
At Position Green you will work with some of the leading experts within their field, and you will have a great impact on accelerating the sustainability transformation in the global business community. This is your impact opportunity; Come work with us for a sustainable future. If you appreciate flexible work hours, a trusting leadership model and a company that invests and values their employees - apply for this role!
Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region and can be in the office 2-3 days a week, with the possibility to work remotely when it is more suitable for you and your work schedule.
What is the next step?
