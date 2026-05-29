Platform Engineering Leader
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2026-05-29
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
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Company Description
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! In Supply Chain Development we run and manage processes and solutions, securing excellence in operations as we are the home base to operational and expert functions, all providing preconditions for our integrated value chain. We develop the" supply the offer" processes and secure continuous improvements. Furthermore, we take the lead in keeping the business transformation on behalf of Supply together, by defining the prerequisites for the future IKEA operating model. And finally, we keep together the innovation and exploration agenda for 'what's next' in the supply chain. All of this is done with a strong end-to-end approach with stakeholders from across the total IKEA eco system.
About Capability Area Intralogistics
Intralogistics is part of Supply Chain Development. We optimize digital and physical flows in IKEA logistics and fulfilment units, by providing innovative, technology-driven, automated solutions. Manage and develop IKEA's supply chain planning capabilities, and relate d digital solutions.
Job Description
The assignment as Platform Engineering Leader:
Provide extensive IKEA business model knowledge and how that is reflected in the Technology Landscape, to guide teams and enable information flows to be efficient for the area of responsibility
Drive adoption of design patterns, efficient usage of cross-cutting technology platforms and solutions to be reused across platform teams in the domain to enable efficiency and avoid unnecessary duplications.
Collaborates with Architecture to ensure the overall solutioning and implementation across platform and products from a technical engineering perspective to fit together in the scope of a platform, performance, reusability, along with business and architecture goals.
Strong ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to a wide range of audiences, including team members, stakeholders and suppliers
Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
Qualifications
To be successful in this job you have:
Extensive knowledge of design and architecture concepts
Extensive IKEA business knowledge
Extensive knowledge of the assigned technology of the area and related Platforms, Products or Services
Ability to encourage simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate, network and build strong relations with team members and stakeholders
Passionate about technology and innovation
Energized by working both independently and in cross-functional teams
Motivated by working agile and being open to change
Motivated about helping others grow their technical competence as teams and individuals
Ability to encourage simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
Edge & Hybrid Resilience - deep understanding of hybrid architecture end Edge computing.
OT security: network segmentation, IEC 62443
Messaging/event systems (Kafka, MQTT, AMQP, OPC UA)
high-level knowledge towards international standard in the areas, such as IEC61131,IEC61449 and ISA-95, especially if the role is more targeted towards architecture.
Good understanding of enterprise system landscapes (ERP, WMS, TMS, MES, cloud platforms)
Capability to map business processes to system flows in warehouses
Strong understanding of data exchanged between automation systems in warehouses based on
Inbound, Orders, Inventory and Outbound processes
Strong understanding about data exchange between WMS-WCS-PLC system
Additional information
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity. We will first consider co-workers employed at Inter IKEA Group impacted by organizational changes. For this specific recruitment priority will be given to impacted co-workers in IKEA Core Business Supply provided competence requirements are met for the role.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position will be based in Älmhult, Sweden. We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 8 June. 2026.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend majority of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9937517