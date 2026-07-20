Platform Engineering Lead and a Game Changer?
Barona Professionals AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Barona Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
St1 är ett företag som driver energiomställningen och är verksamt i Finland, Sverige, Norge och Storbritannien. St1s energiportfölj omfattar oljeprodukter, biogas, hållbart flygbränsle (SAF), förnybar diesel (HVO) och solenergi. St1 driver också flera större projekt inom energiomställning.
Platform Engineering Lead
We are looking for a Platform Engineering Lead to join St1's Cloud & Infrastructure team. The team owns and develops critical business platforms, including cloud infrastructure, identity management, ITSM, and security tooling.
Your main focus will be cloud infrastructure and DevOps, but your impact goes beyond technology: you will drive automation, improve ways of working, and help create self-service cloud platforms that enable developers to deliver faster and with less friction.
To succeed, you think like a developer. You understand CI/CD, software delivery, and what it takes to build and run reliable systems. You lead by example, staying hands-on while supporting your team through coaching, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. You don't need to be an AI expert today, but you should be curious about how AI is transforming platform engineering and eager to explore its possibilities.
How you'll help drive the change
As Platform Engineering Lead, you will:
Lead and grow the platform engineering team by setting technical direction, supporting engineers, and encouraging continuous improvement.
Design, build, and maintain cloud infrastructure, automation pipelines, and platform tooling.
Build scalable cloud services using infrastructure-as-code, especially Terraform.
Own platform services throughout their lifecycle, from design and development to operations and improvement.
Promote DevSecOps practices with security, reliability, and observability built in.
Enable developers across cloud and hybrid environments through better tools and processes.
Optimize cloud costs and support FinOps practices.
Identify automation opportunities and reduce manual platform work.
Troubleshoot issues, improve reliability, and document decisions and practices.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who combines technical depth with a passion for enabling others. You likely have:
Experience leading by example, coaching others, and solving complex technical challenges together.
A strong software development background combined with hands-on infrastructure experience.
Experience building and shipping software across the full delivery lifecycle.
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as GCP and/or Azure.
Strong knowledge of cloud-native architecture, governance, networking, IAM, security, and cost management.
Practical experience with Terraform, CI/CD, automation, and DevSecOps.
Curiosity and hands-on interest in AI, demonstrated through experiments, tools, or personal projects.
A pragmatic approach to problem-solving and the ability to make decisions in uncertain situations.
Strong communication skills with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone who lives the St1 Spirit: Curious, Commercial, Committed, and Caring. You help teams raise challenges early, follow through when things get difficult, think beyond silos, and continuously improve how we work.
Why join St1?
Lead a platform team with real influence on St1's technology direction.
Stay hands-on while developing a high-performing team.
Shape how AI transforms platform engineering and operations.
Grow your expertise in cloud architecture, AI, and platform leadership.
Work in a trusted Nordic technology organisation built on ownership and collaboration.
How we support your journey
At St1, we value safety, wellbeing, inclusion, and trust. You'll work in a hands-on culture where you can explore ideas, take ownership, and grow across teams and countries.
You'll have genuine leadership responsibility for a platform team and the services it owns, supported by competitive compensation, a bonus scheme, and opportunities to develop your career.
If you'd like to explore more about our culture, visit our career site.
What to expect after you apply
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to an inclusive recruitment process.
Interested? Send your CV and cover letter via the Barona Career site by Thursday, 14 August 2026.
For more information, contact Barona's Recruitment Team Lead Lassi Jyrinsalo during the August calling times: Tuesday, 4 August or Thursday, 6 August 2026 between 12–14.
Contact:
Lassi Jyrinsalo
• 358 40 762 8992lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
(mailto:lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
)
Let's challenge the ordinary.
INDTECH Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167), https://www.baronacareers.com/jobs/platform-engineering-lead-st1-nordic-oy
168 67 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
St1 Nordic Kontakt
Recruitment Specialist
Arja Martikainen arja.martikainen@barona.fi Jobbnummer
10007788