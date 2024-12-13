Platform Engineer
2024-12-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
What you'll do
As a Data Platform Engineer, you will be at the forefront of designing and building a Platform to bolster the date and analytics capabilities of the Volvo cars Engineering organisation.
Your responsibilities will include configuring and setting up cloud infrastructure, deploying and operating data-oriented applications on Kubernetes, and working closely with other teams and platform users to gather requirements and maintain seamless operations.
We are in an early development phase, which means you will have the unique opportunity of contributing directly to the Platform's foundation. Your input will directly shape its trajectory, setting the stage for its future growth and success.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a proactive individual with a solution-oriented mindset, who is proficient in the following areas:
• Public cloud infrastructure (Azure, AWS, or equivalent).
• Implementation of scalable infrastructure through an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach.
• CI/CD with tools such as GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, etc.
• Deployment and operation of applications and services on Kubernetes.
• Design and implementation of internal developer platforms.
In addition, experience in any of the following is highly valued:
• Networking, security, and reliability in enterprise cloud solutions.
• Tools and technologies for working with Big Data, including event streaming (e.g. Kafka, MQTT), large-scale data processing (e.g. Apache Spark, Ray), and storage solutions for Big Data (e.g. Apache Iceberg, Delta Lake).
• User and device authentication, data and resource access control, and data privacy protection.
We believe you have minimum of 5 of experience in related fields, that you are familiar with Agile methods, and that you are fluent in English, both verbal and written. You are a person with a proactive approach, a problem solver, and a flexible team player. Ersättning
