Platform Engineer
Benify AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the role:
We are on an exciting growth journey, expanding into new international markets and simultaneously advancing our architectural landscape. To support this, we're continually adopting new technologies and would love your expertise in further developing our infrastructure.
As a Platform Engineer, you'll play a key role in developing and managing Benify's Portal environments and supporting systems. You'll be part of a small, dedicated Platform team, collaborating closely with your teammates and other development teams to enhance and improve both our product services and internal platforms.
In this role, you'll be responsible for setting up and maintaining infrastructure, platforms, and tools. This will give you the opportunity to work across the entire DevOps space, fostering learning and growth in new, exciting areas.
Our guiding principle is to embrace change and automate wherever it makes sense for greater efficiency. Our goal is to provide a stable, cost-effective, and secure platform for our services, while supporting the broader tech department in maximizing its utility. You'll have substantial development opportunities and report directly to the Head of Infrastructure.
What You Will Do in This Position:
Develop our infrastructure platform across both on-premises and public cloud environments.
Research and implement new technologies to enhance our systems, sharing insights and providing guidance to colleagues.
Script and build efficient tools, optimize CI/CD workflows, improve development environments, and work with Kubernetes and monitoring tools.
Current tools and technologies
Kubernetes
Google Cloud
GitHub Actions
GitOps with Flux
Linux
MySQL
Java
Terraform and Ansible
What You Bring:
As a person, we would like to see that you are:
Collaborative: You enjoy teamwork and thrive in coordinating technical efforts with others.
Problem-Solver: You excel at identifying, analyzing, and resolving complex business challenges.
Initiative taking: You're unafraid to suggest innovative ideas and improvements.
We also want you to have:
A few years' experience from a similar role in DevOps/Platform Engineering
Experience in coding
Professional experience in Kubernetes
It's a plus if you have:
Experience in Linux, open-source and CI/CD
The company
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter".
At Benify, you'll be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking tech team working on a mission to make life easier for companies and their employees. You'll have the opportunity to grow your career in a supportive and innovative environment, where your contributions truly make a difference.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
Extra info: For this position we have on-call
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com Jobbnummer
8987806