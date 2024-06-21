Platform Engineer
2024-06-21
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile-driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
At H&M, our AI, Analytics, and Data department is at the cutting edge of data-driven decision-making. We leverage advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to tackle complex challenges and drive business growth. Our team is dynamic, innovative, and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data. We are seeking a skilled Backend Developer to join our talented team and contribute to our mission of enabling the full enterprise to harness the power of data.
Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain data pipelines on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using services such as BigQuery, Dataplex, Dataflow/Dataproc, Pub/Sub, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Scheduler and Cloud Workflows.
Develop and implement data models using dbt (data build tool) to support analytical reporting and data science needs.
Collaborate with data analysts and business stakeholders to understand data requirements and translate them into data models.
Implement data quality checks and monitoring to ensure high quality of data in our data warehouse.
Optimize data pipelines and data models for performance and cost efficiency.
Document and communicate data models to the wider team and train them on how to use it effectively.
Good knowledge of Terraform
Experience in building CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Proven experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
Strong experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and its data services such as BigQuery, Cloud Run, and Pub/Sub.
Experience in data modelling and transformation using dbt.
Knowledge of SQL and good experience with Python.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms.
Why Join Us?
Innovative Environment: Work on cutting-edge technologies and innovative projects.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and professional development.
Collaborative Culture: Be part of a supportive team that values collaboration and excellence.
Competitive Benefits: We offer a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, and flexible working arrangements.
If you are passionate about backend development and eager to work on exciting projects that make a real impact, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to join our team and help us shape the future of data-driven innovation!
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
