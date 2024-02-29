Platform Engineer
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break conventions and make inventions. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it has been keeping our co-workers going for over 80 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and technology.
We have chosen to organise our work in a product paradigm where we are building empowered teams that have the privilege to take responsibility while being supported by servant leaders.
Job Description
Welcome to the opportunity of a lifetime - we have openings in our Analytics team in Operations Management, for a Platform Engineer. In this role, you will work with our IKEA Data & Analytics platforms and drive the development of new features and functionalities to enable our data teams to accelerate insights when building data products.
As a Platform Engineer in Operations Management you will:
Design, Develop, run and life cycle manage high-quality platforms enabling Product or Service using the right tools, methods and frameworks required in order to meet consumer expectations.
Create high-quality platform designs in accordance with good practices and agreed standards, such as architecture, security, performance and reliability, to ensure delivery according to requirements and compliance.
Work in agile/devops teams across areas, contributing to the development and life cycle management of platforms and services, ensuring good communication and collaboration with stakeholders.
Apply and promote good platform engineering practices, within an agile/iterative development approach in order to improve time to market and fulfill business needs.
Drive change activities in different environments in order to secure functionality and availability.
Deliver tests, performance analysis, configuration management and creation of functional/feature specifications to improve the Platform, Product and Service delivery.
Continuously explore and evaluate new technologies in order to boost innovation and productivity for optimization/modifications to the current design and development productivity.
Provide support and guidance to consumers and encouraging the use of good practices and collaboration.
Support a data driven culture at IKEA
The job includes how to navigate in a complex ecosystem of digital products and platforms that produce our core data and then ensure that the data can be collected, cleaned, structured for analysis in modern technology platforms. This while also transforming from legacy analytics solutions to new. We would like to increase our efficiency in how we create reports and dashboards, be even better at making our common data available for product teams so that they can make better decisions to ensure that IKEA stands better protected for changes in the outside world and within.
About you
We are on a journey to build up our new data platform that is based on a data mesh concept. In this journey you will be a key player to reach our wished position in democratizing data and make it available for the many. Data has never been more important for the daily work life within IKEA and its importance will only increase. We need you to help us become better at handling how we manage and make our data more available.
We believe that you have experience in working with data platforms or enterprise solutions. Have a data mindset and broad understanding of how to democratize data and make it available. You have previously been working in complex cloud based analytic solutions. Have broad knowledge of platform engineering principles, practices and industry standards. You also have experience of implementing these and share it with a broader community so that your work is adopted by others.
You do have experience working with cloud solutions, preferably in an Azure environment with a focus on data engineering tools such as Azure Databricks, Azure Data Factory and Synapse.
You believe in taking responsibility for your actions and having the freedom to take responsibility over expected outcomes. As a person you are structured and are grounded in the belief that freedom for individuals to excel is based on common structures and frameworks that we all adhere to.
You thrive when the environment around you is global, the complexity is high and when there are plenty of opportunities to help others by simplifying and focusing on what is prioritised to support our strategic movements and our operational stability.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Good knowledge of platform engineering principles, platform engineering practices using industry standard toolsets
Good knowledge of design and architecture concepts.
Motivated by continuously developing and enhancing design skills and staying at the frontier of modern tools and technologies
Ability to lead by example; simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
Ability to actively acquire new knowledge and skills and champion new methods and processes to improve performance
Ability to change direction as appropriate based on new ideas, approaches, and strategies
Ability to collaborate with others (including virtual) such as team members, stakeholders and suppliers to achieve goals.
Good ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders and suppliers
For this role It is of great value if you enjoy working towards customer driven results.
Additional information
