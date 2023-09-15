Platform Engineer
2023-09-15
ABOUT TELE2
Being a part of Digital Capabilities and Technology is being engaged in all parts of Tele2's tech and IT organization. It's the backbone of not only our organization but our business and the products we sell to our customers. To achieve our goals we strive to create a true team culture where we share ideas, expertise and code. We know our role as key players in creating unlimited possibilities through our work. Do you want your work to be a part of a society enabled by connectivity? Join us on the journey of unleashing unlimited possibilities.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Your main focus areas are the Element Management Systems (EMS) and OSIX systems. The EMS systems are running in Linux environments and are used in the operations of the mobile network. Currently, we are operating EMS systems from all major suppliers of mobile network infrastructure. The EMS are interfacing all network elements in the mobile network and collects alarms, performance counters and logs. The systems are also interfacing with external systems for post-processing, storage and access control. Our OSIX solution consists of a large number of bare metal servers collecting signaling data from various interfaces mainly for troubleshooting purposes.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
As a person you are self-motivated and act on your own initiative. You are able to work both independently and as part of a team. We are looking for a colleague with knowledge of Unix/Linux environments, Windows servers and an understanding in programming and/or scripting.
Furthermore, we believe you have knowledge of below:
TCP/IP & IP routing and commonly used Internet Protocols
Virtualization; VMWare, Openstack or equivalent
Configuration and maintenance
To plan and perform upgrades, occasionally during service window at night time
Trouble shooting and bug fixing
User administration and support
Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
Supplier contact
We believe it's an advantage in this role to have previous experience within server administration, OSIX, Telco signaling and databased administration.
This position includes on call duty with a rotating scheme for you and your colleagues.
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
As a Linux platform engineer, you will be working with mobile Element Management Systems from different suppliers.
With a large number of interfacing systems, there will be a big variety in your tasks. We are sure that the big tech stack will be both a challenge and an opportunity for you.
LIFE AT TELE2
At Tele2 you will find yourself in a creative and flexible environment. You will be a part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Each employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact of your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
The position is in our headquarters in Kista Stockholm or the Gothenburg office. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world and for this position, we are happy to see female applicants.
Does this sound like a suitable position for you? If so - we look forward to receiving your application!
