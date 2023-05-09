Platform Engineer
Resurs Bank AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-05-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are the bank that knows the feeling - that understands what it is to be a human being in everyday life. Now we are looking for a Platform Engineer who knows the feeling - of successfully helping developers bring code to production in an automated, easy and streamlined fashion.
Resurs Bank is undergoing a huge transformation; exchanging our core banking system, moving to the Cloud, and reorganizing our IT department to enable smart innovation from the bottom up.
New possibilities ahead! And we want you to join us.
Get an idea of the role
As a part of the Software platform services team, your daily work may consist of:
• Working with our CI/CD environment where we strive for total automation of bringing code from a developer to production.
• Developing infrastructure components, like integrating with different tools such as Bitbucket/GitHub, Jenkins, Renovate, and SonarQube. You may also be developing common code libraries that will be used by other developers as a foundation when they build their microservices.
• Writing tutorials and documentation for developers on how development should be executed to comply with our policies and guidelines.
• Being a spokesperson to promote and communicate developer tools and resources for consistent and efficient development.
• Working closely with architects to decide and set policies and guidelines for our developers.
• Act as a support function for our developers when it comes to the developer experience.
• Being involved in Resurs Bank's journey of migrating our workloads to AWS.
On a personal level
We believe that you have some of the following skills and mindset to complement the team as a unified group, offering a great developer experience to our developers:
• Have an Infrastructure as Code mindset and believe that everything we do should be version controlled and repeatable.
• Fluent in at least one programming language e.g., Java, Go, Python or JavaScript, but hopefully also curious and able to work with a variety of language stacks.
• You have great communication skills and enjoy sharing your knowledge both orally and in writing.
• Since we are on a journey of moving to the cloud, solid AWS experience is a plus.
• Experience with container orchestration tools in general and Kubernetes in particular.
• Knowledge of one or several Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery tools.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our drivers Easy, Personal, Responsible and Innovative, our culture and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and to help them to make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. Join us on our journey and work in an environment where we are open for working on a distance, pro work-life balance and where you create your own possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Josefin Allstadius josefin.allstadius@resurs.se Jobbnummer
7754615