Platform Engineer
UU Brand & Recruit AB / Datajobb / Sundsvall Visa alla datajobb i Sundsvall
2026-06-24
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As a Platform Engineer at Nordiska, you will play a key role in building, operating and continuously improving the platform capabilities that enable modern banking at scale.
You will work hands-on with cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes, CI/CD, automation, observability and operational excellence in a regulated, fast-moving and technology-driven environment. Your work will help engineering teams move faster, deploy safely and build reliable financial services for customers and partners across Europe.
Nordiska is growing, and we are now looking for someone who wants to strengthen our platform foundation as we continue to scale our cloud capabilities, partner integrations and product offering.
The role can be based at our office in Stockholm or Sundsvall.
Bank at core, innovation at heart
Nordiska is a bank offering a complete range of financial services, allowing us to tailor solutions to each customer while simultaneously enabling them to gain access to advanced financial technology. Part of our offering is our Embedded platform, enabling enterprise partners across Europe to seamlessly integrate financial services – including saving, lending, and payments – into innovative product offerings. Additionally, we provide corporate and real estate financing, as well as sustainable savings with a government-backed deposit guarantee.
To meet future demands, we continuously scale our modern technology platform, expand partner integrations, and accelerate product innovation to help shape the future of financial services.
Working at Nordiska
Since our founding, we have been committed to driving innovation and creating meaningful impact. We work towards an ambitious vision and goals, backed up by our history of successfully delivering high-quality results and sustainable growth.
Historically and going forward, the people working at Nordiska are what enables our success. We balance our professional environment with an entrepreneurial mindset, always acting with honesty and responsibility, to build long-term trust among customers, partners and employees.
About the Role
As a Platform Engineer, you will be part of the team responsible for Nordiska's cloud platform and shared engineering capabilities. Your mission is to make it easier, safer and faster for engineering teams to build, deploy and operate services in production.
You will work across Azure, Kubernetes, GitHub, Linux, CI/CD and infrastructure as code, helping to improve platform reliability, developer experience, security and operational excellence.
At Nordiska, platform engineering is a key enabler of developer productivity, resilience and growth. In a banking environment, speed matters—but reliability, security and quality matter just as much.
Key Responsibilities
Build, operate and continuously improve Nordiska's cloud platform and shared engineering capabilities
Develop and maintain cloud infrastructure, CI/CD pipelines, deployment automation and infrastructure as code
Improve developer experience through reusable platform services, observability, automation and operational excellence
Collaborate with engineering, product and security teams to deliver secure, scalable and resilient cloud solutions
Your Professional Profile
You are structured, accountable and solution-oriented. You enjoy working hands-on with cloud platforms, Kubernetes, automation, observability and developer tooling, while also contributing to long-term improvements and better ways of working.
You are curious about new technology and follow relevant trends, tools and practices within cloud, platform engineering, observability, automation and software delivery. You enjoy learning, sharing knowledge and bringing practical ideas into the team.
As a person, you are easygoing, professional and collaborative. You communicate clearly, work well across functions and take ownership from problem identification to resolution.
You are comfortable balancing operational priorities with strategic platform improvements. You understand that in a banking environment, stability, security and quality are fundamental to moving fast in the right way.
We believe that you have:
Experience working with cloud infrastructure, preferably Azure, and container platforms such as Kubernetes
Experience with CI/CD, deployment automation, infrastructure as code and modern developer tooling
Good understanding of Linux, networking, identity management, cloud security and automation
Experience with observability practices, including monitoring, logging and tracing
Ability to communicate clearly in both Swedish and English
It is meritorious if you have
Experience from banking, fintech or other regulated environments
Experience building shared platform capabilities and improving developer workflows at scale
Experience with AKS, GitOps, OpenTelemetry and modern observability platforms
Knowledge of cloud governance, operational resilience and relevant regulatory requirements
Application
If you're looking to join a growth-driven environment that pairs innovation with profitability and reliability, welcome to Nordiska. We look forward to receiving your application.
We review and interview continuously, with background checks as part of the final stage of our process. For questions about the role and or more information, you are warmly welcome to contact Lydia Cezar at lydia.cezar@nordiska.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7961258-2067800". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UU Brand & Recruit AB
(org.nr 556787-9910), https://jobb.urbanurban.se
Nybrogatan 14 (visa karta
)
852 31 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
UrbanJobb Jobbnummer
9976200