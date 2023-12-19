Platform Engineer - Workplace Platforms
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Step into a role where you'll be at the pivotal point of digital implementations of Microsoft products in H&M Group, a vast organization. As a Platform Engineer in the Digital Workplace Platforms team, you'll oversee our Microsoft 365 environment, encompassing vital components like SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, Power Platform, and more.
Your day-to-day activities will be diverse. From monitoring the Microsoft 365 roadmap to enabling user adoption on a global scale across offices, warehouses, and retail stores, your influence will be far-reaching. You will steer governance activities, ensuring that our platforms not only remain functional but also align with our standards and best practices.
A significant part of your role will also involve working hand-in-hand with our Colleague Experience value stream, IAM, and security teams, ensuring a seamless and secured digital experience for all colleagues.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize our M365 environment, including SharePoint, Teams, Exchange and Power Platform.
Participate in innovation projects connected to implementations of generative AI such as Copilot.
Revitalize our Champions Network aimed at super users.
Monitor the Microsoft 365 roadmap and lead user adoption efforts, globally.
Steer governance activities and collaborate with the Colleague Experience value stream, IAM, and security teams.
Review licensesand streamline the deployment of new licenses.
Deliver presentations to approval boards and across the organization, showcasing platform enhancements and solutions.
Qualifications
Proficiency in Microsoft 365
Expertise in securing, optimizing, and ensuring compliance in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem
Expansive SharePoint, Power Platform experience
Experience creating guides, designing and delivering training for colleague experience
Familiarity with Azure Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Strong analytical and communication skills
Knowledge of Google Workspace and LumApps is a plus
Advantageous to have experience collaborating with security and governance specialists
B.Sc. in IT, Computer Science, or equivalent
Additional information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8340394