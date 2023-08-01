Platform architect - BEV systems
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Platform architect - BEV systems
Do you want to work within an area in the technical forefront? Are you seeking a role with a broad responsibility and mandate to greatly contribute and influence the technical development? Good! We are looking for a Platform architect - BEV systems to Research & Development at Underground Division.
Welcome with your application!
Your team
Our aspiration is to produce the world's greenest machines, using the world's greenest cells, producing the world's greenest metals, doing our best for our planet. We are leading the charge towards sustainability in mining through battery-electric, zero-emission equipment - Do you want to join us on our journey? You'll get the opportunity to work with an innovative team with strong competences and a good cooperation.
Your mission
The Platform architect mission is to manage and align complex systems and platforms, with the task to ensure the overall technical design solutions meeting customer value and functionality. Within the design area the platform architect establishes, drive and sustain a platform strategy and roadmap. Platform roadmaps are aligned with Product- and Project roadmaps as well as component roadmaps.
The platform architect is also giving input and directions to ongoing activities and projects within the design area to assure that planned technical solutions and drive technical dialogue with suppliers, supplier selections and roadmaps in dialogue with Strategic Sourcing.
The role also includes responsibility to be updated and have knowledge of new relevant innovations, key suppliers, customer needs and standards within the design area.
You should collaborate to secure verification of platform, including close collaboration with Verification & Validation responsible role(s) and actively review test planning and specifications related to the design area.
The work will cover the complete chain, from the first concept studies to follow up of the final products. In this role you have good possibilities to affect how to plan the work and a great chance to influence the result. The position will focus on new technologies and focus areas are electrification, so it will be a high focus on innovation both from a technical perspective and working methods in order to increase a working efficiency and speed of development.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-14.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Joakim Lundgren, Manager Electrical and control system, joakim.lundgren@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
You have a documented academic background within relevant area, e.g., Systems- or Platform architect for BEV mobile machines or vehicles or relevant highly qualified engineering background.
For this role you need an analytical approach and a system-oriented mindset. System design within complex systems combined with a will to learn can be an alternative background for this position. A good knowledge of control system architecture for battery power distribution systems is a key area for the candidate. Experience of mobile equipment and functional development and with system simulation tools, e.g., Matlab Simulink, are meritorious. Ersättning
