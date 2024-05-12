Planting team season 2024
We are a company located in Björna, Örnsköldsvik. We have worked in the forest for several years. Good working conditions for our employees is important to us. Salary according collective agreement is granted.
We are looking for you who wants to work with planting in the beautiful forests in the northern of Sweden. Experience is positive.
We are looking for a team of 4-5 persons but you can also apply as a single person. English is positive but not neccessary. One in the team need drivers licence B. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: antezmail@icloud.com
