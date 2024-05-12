Planting team season 2024

Högberg, Erik Andreas / Skogsbrukarjobb / Örnsköldsvik
2024-05-12


We are a company located in Björna, Örnsköldsvik. We have worked in the forest for several years. Good working conditions for our employees is important to us. Salary according collective agreement is granted.
We are looking for you who wants to work with planting in the beautiful forests in the northern of Sweden. Experience is positive.
We are looking for a team of 4-5 persons but you can also apply as a single person. English is positive but not neccessary. One in the team need drivers licence B.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: antezmail@icloud.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Högberg, Erik Andreas
Björnaby 201 (visa karta)
890 50  BJÖRNA

Arbetsplats
Högberg Erik Andreas

Jobbnummer
8673326

