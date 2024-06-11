Plant Technical Support, Team Lead (51695)
2024-06-11
Do you enjoy communicating between different stakeholders? Are you a person who is committed to engage and develop a team while also experienced in the technical field? Then this position could be the one for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Plant Technical Support NCE
Plant Technical Support NCE is a sub department of Technical Support NCE, which support the Service business in whole northern and central Europe with technical knowledge and acting as the link between Engineering and these local business units. Main tasks for the department include: Providing direct support to service technicians in troubleshooting and repair tasks, remote troubleshooting in Power Plant Controllers and SCADA solutions remotely, remote software upload, creating work instructions, providing answers to technical questions from internal and external customers, and taking part in customer meetings.
Providing high quality technical support to NCE regions Service organizations to reduce windfarm downtime and enhance performance.
Being a part of Plant Technical Support NCE, you will be included in a high experience and dedicated team, taking leadership for implementing Vestas strategy, supporting the Service organizations and local business units with technical knowledge, secure customer focus and safety.
Responsibilities
You will be a leader for a group in the plant technical support team of 10 people in the grid and control team. Their job is to provide technical support and plan the work for down windfarms. As a Team Leader, you will be responsible for developing the team to meet the requirements of an ever-changing and growing business. You will also play an important part in securing and delivering products and service to meet our customers' expectations.
Supervise 10 people under your leadership with the focus on process development and to be a role model ensuring team delivers the key criteria and KPIs
Be the deputy for Manager Plant Technical Support NCE when needed
Participate in developing the strategy for technical support and in turn and deliver on the set strategy
Responsible for optimizing processes used within the team, and high focus on "fix it first time" rate
Effectively follow up on performance of turbine sites, identify counter measures and initiate corrective actions where necessary
Providing timely responses and supporting the Service organizations
Review, handling and distributing requests in ERP, ticketing systems and e-mail
Qualifications
5 or more years of experience preferably from wind industry with some experience in supervising team
Experience of change management and improvement of processes
Technical knowledge on SCADA solution issues
Highly skilled at stakeholder management
Experience using Microsoft Office programs
Experience with SAP or Sales Force will be beneficial
Solid communication skills in both verbal and written English
Competencies
Service-minded with a natural motivation towards coaching, development, and support
A positive and organized collaborator who can secure the daily workflow
Detail-oriented, organized and structured with a high focus on quality
Motivated in working towards continuous improvements
Ability to cope with stress in an ever-growing varied environment
Ability to participate effectively in meetings as representative of the team
Ability to organize and prioritize tasks
What we offer
We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues, who are enthusiastic about wind energy. We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring environment. We highly value initiative, responsibility, and accuracy. You will have the chance to work in an inspiring, international environment, inside a global company and manufacturer of sustainable energy solutions.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 10.07.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Manager Plant Technical Support NCE, Manuel Oltmanns at maolm@vestas.com
