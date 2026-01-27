Plant Design Engineer
The Global Competence Center for Power Quality Solutions is a unit within Hitachi Energy Sweden supporting the global market for delivery of Power Quality applications in collaboration with regional and local demand units. The Power quality applications enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Global Competence Center in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
"We need to strengthen our Plant design Engineering. We are an openminded and experienced team with a good team spirit and good cooperation and you are welcome to join us", Mats Linden, Electro-Mechanical Design Manager
How you 'll make an impact
You will be responsible for plant design; planning, coordinating and communicating all technical aspects related to mechanical plant design within the project
Handle technical specifications and standards towards design solution
3D and 2D design of electrical plants including tasks such as:
Plant layout,
Civil conceptional design
Cable Trench & Conduit layout,
Grounding & Lightning Protection Calculations
Design of steel and aluminium structures
Creation of plant section drawings
Cooperation with System, electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who is a true team player and used to take responsibility.
You hold Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electromechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering
Preferably 3 - 5 years of experience in Power Systems, Power quality, Power Grid Solution, Power transmission (HVDC), Substations
Software skills: experienced on Inventor/ Revit or other 3D Modelling using Plant Design Tools (Smart Plant/ PDS/ PDMS - AutoCAD, Micro Station) or Assembly Design Tools (NX, ADI) or AutoDesk Construction Cloud (ACC)
Proficient in English is required since you will be part of an international setting; Swedish will be an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are hiring for multiple persons. Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information:
Recruiting Manager Mats Linden, mats.linden@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
