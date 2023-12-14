Plant Controller Alby & Stockvik
At Nouryon, we are looking for Changemakers, people who are motivated to make a difference. Are you? In the role as plant Controller, you get to work with great colleagues and together deliver continuously greater results - the only way is up!
The role is leading the planning and reporting of the Site Financials, supports the organization in finding efficiency improvements together with all layers in the Site organization.
In your future role as Plant Controller you will be
* Analyzing historical and future financial and business performance
* Driving the budgeting and forecasting processes, both monthly and quarterly forecasts, monthly follow-up of costs and CAPEX projects
* Supporting business projects, proposals and investments and preparing financial scenarios
* Acting as trusted partner to business stakeholders and drive decision-making
* Aiming for high costs transparency and control and continuously challenging the site from a cost perspective
* Responsible for the standard costing process.
* Reporting to authorities.
* Managing leasing agreements from a financial perspective in cooperation with procurement and Treasury.
Possible locations: Stockvick and Alby
We believe you have
* A Master's degree in Economics or equivalent
* Few years of relevant working experience within Finance, e.g., working as a Cost controller or Business Controller, preferably in a production environment.
* Good analytical skills and that you master Excel well.
* Good written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English
Great if you also have
* Experience in SAP or experience from similar systems.
We believe you are
A person that has a proactive way of working, you are structured with good communication skills. Additionally, we expect you to be in the driver's seat when it comes to the financial part where the focus will be on increasing the level of cost transparency and control of the site.
We offer you
An interesting and fun job environment in an international company with a variety of opportunities to grow and develop. If you like to be challenged and challenge, then this could be the right role for you. We are in a growth mode with significant investments being made on our sites. With the right drive and passion, you will have good opportunities to develop in this highly dynamic environment and take further steps in your career. In this role you will be a member of the management team in and play an important role in site Alby.
In the Integrated Supply Chain controlling group we are located on different sites, where each controller is responsible for a site/plant. We are a team with members of different ages, background, and experiences but one thing that unites us is that we are always supporting each other and see knowledge sharing as a key element to success.
You will be reporting to Integrated Supply Chain Controller for the Nordic region based in Gothenburg with dotted line reporting to the site manager in Alby. We'd prefer someone that is either located in Stockvik or Alby. Some travelling between the plant might be necessary depending on the location of the candidate.
Specific for this position is that the controller takes the lead towards the Alby site and is supporting to the Stockvik site. It is an excellent position for somebody that has the potential to further grow in skills and responsibilities.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to the Controller ISC Nordics.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,900 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Vladimir Pardjovski, Controller ISC EMEA on vladimir.pardjovski@nouryon.com
