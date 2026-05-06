Plant Controller, Albany International
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2026-05-06
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos We SeeQ AB i Halmstad
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Albany International is now looking for a Plant Controller covering the site in Halmstad, Sweden and Bury, UK. Reporting to the Manager Operations Controlling Europe, this role is a key part of the Finance organization and acts as an important business partner to Operations.
Albany International is an international group in the Processing Industry and a market leader within its field of expertise. With a strong focus on technology, innovation, and operational excellence, the company continuously develops products and solutions that improve performance across its global operations.
As Plant Controller, you will drive performance through cost control, inventory accuracy, forecasting, financial reporting, and compliance. You will play a central role in supporting decision-making, improving operational efficiency, and reducing working capital.
Key Responsibilities In this role, you will:
Lead the monthly close process
Be responsible for inventory controls, stock takings, and cycle counts
Partner with operations to drive cost reduction and improve efficiency
Own forecasting and planning processes for the plant
Oversee standard costing, production variances, and inventory adjustments
Analyze deviations and support corrective actions
Deliver accurate P&L reporting and financial analysis
Prepare monthly plant reviews, KPIs, and profitability analysis
Maintain and test SOX controls and support internal and external audits
Background & Experience We are looking for a candidate with a degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field, and experience from an international industrial environment.
You bring strong knowledge of cost accounting, standard costing, variance analysis, reporting, and forecasting, as well as experience of SOX controls and audits. You are comfortable working in ERP systems, ideally SAP and have advanced Excel skills. Experience from manufacturing, inventory controlling, and working capital improvement is highly valued.
To succeed in this role, you are analytical, structured, business-oriented, and proactive, with the ability to build strong relationships across both Finance and Operations.
We look forward receiving your application!
Application In this recruitment, Albany International is cooperating with We SeeQ, For more information about the role, please contact Mats Törn at 0722-163755 / mats.torn@weseeq.se
or Lena Wadenby at 0702-943550 / lena.wadenby@weseeq.se
About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.
Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.
Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 30 facilities in 13 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7620499-1985828". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare We SeeQ AB
(org.nr 559444-8572), https://weseeq.teamtailor.com
Spårvägen 4 (visa karta
)
302 41 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
We SeeQ Jobbnummer
9896170