Planning System Expert Next Generation Service Operations
AB Tetra Pak / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2025-10-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Services organisation is responsible for the maintenance and caretaking of our customers installed base. In the Next Generation Service Operations team, we are working on driving efficiency gains across our services business through transformation in ways of working, standardisation of processes and technology shifts to support productivity gains.
We are now looking for two Planning System Experts who will lead the continued improvement of our new global planning system as well as process refinement to ensure a good adaptability of the solution with clear targets to deliver improvements.
The position is permanent and preferably based in Lund but can be based anywhere in Europe/EU. Some travelling might be required.
What you will do
As a Planning System Expert, you will be responsible for development specification, testing and process definitions related to the new global planning tool. Close collaboration with end users will be a key activity to achieve this.
Main responsibilities:
Lead testing activities of new roadmap items, in close collaboration with IT-teams.
Lead and co-ordinate activities around creation of training material, competence development and learning plans for new introduced functionality.
Monitoring of business usage and system performance together to systematically following up on issue areas and to identify potential improvements, in collaboration with GIM Service team.
Work Close with Product Owner to define future system enhancements.
We believe you have
You have a university degree, preferably in Business and/or Engineering.
Fluency in verbal and written English is required for the role.
Previous experience of working in IFS Cloud, IFS PSO and IFS MWO applications is a plus.
We are seeking a business-driven, results-oriented, and collaborative individual with strong analytical skills and a genuine passion for teamwork and business development. Your proactive mindset, excellent communication abilities, and talent for stakeholder management, combined with your commitment to team success, enable you to effectively drive our agenda across borders, both internally and externally.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025.11.03.
To know more about the position contact Dennis Nygren at +46 46 36 2393
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information, contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9562579