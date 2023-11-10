Planning solutions and Finance automation specialist
Join us in our transformation journey towards the digital future
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear commitment to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us- your colleagues in Finance
Undoubtedly, Finance is an interesting place to be in especially during periods of change and transformation. We provide the financial information and analytics required to operate effectively and efficiently and to support the business planning and the decision-making.
The Finance team in Volvo Group Digital & IT is based in 10 countries around the world, so we are a truly global organization. We work as one team and close to other parts of the organization, both within in Volvo Group Digital & IT and with other parts of the Volvo Group. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common goals, based on everyone's contribution.
In the Finance Process & Tools department we are approximately 10 persons, that manages and develop the financial processes and tools. Our goal is to make the processes as efficient as possible and to use the tools we have in the best way. We aim to have quality and security in all we do. We have lately started to further develop the analytic capabilities related to our performance & financials, by using structured methods, but also new tools like Power BI and SAP-SAC analytics. Our main platform is SAP, but we also use other tools when we see needed.
This is how you could make an impact
We have a target to significantly increase digitalization of the Finance function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. As part of this we have identified two areas where we need to strengthen our team.
The first area is to better support our budget, planning and forecasting processes with tools. This will likely be by utilizing our SAP environment better, but potentially also with other tools.
The second area is to increase automation in the financial processes. This both by using SAPs native automation but also by implementing other solutions.
As 'Planning solution and Finance automation Specialist' you will take on the challenge to lead and drive the work for the two areas. You should understand the needs and if needed challenge them. You shall identify potential solutions, make sure that they are implemented, understood, and used in an efficient way. We believe that you to have a strong drive and you are able to drive several activities at the same time. You will work and interact a lot with others, so you need to be good at networking. We see on you as the expert that will lead us in the two identified areas.
Taking an active role in the Finance Process and Tools team, will mean that you will have a unique opportunity to be part of shaping the Finance function for the future. A funtion that is digitalized, where routine work is automated. This making more time available for analyses and take actions to make the future better and more efficient.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level. That you love working with skilled people in a global context.
To succeed in this role, you have a finance academic degree or equivalent combined with working experience from both finance and IT. You should have a strong technical interest combined with good understanding of financial processes. In the best of world, you have already worked with automating financial processes and/or financial budgets. If not, you are eager to learn in these areas.
Experience from working with budget, planning, and forecasting is a must. Knowledge from SAP in general and SAC-Planning is a merit, but not a need. We also see any work with automation tools as a merit.
You should be a team player, good in understanding and translating needs from others into solutions, but also good in sharing knowledge to others. You have excellent organizational networking skills, with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast paced, demanding environment. You are a self-starter with a creative mindset and believe in strong collaboration with various stakeholders being the foundation for success.
This role requires to have a high level of integrity, energy, and a positive customer and business-minded focus.
Are we a good match?
Do you like to work in a truly global context, and with shaping the future for a finance function?
Do you like to work in a high pace in an environment that is constantly changing following the development of the Volvo Group?
Do you like to work in a competent and global team where we have fun, learn from doing and sharing, and where we support each other?
Do you like to combine your Finance experience & knowledge with modern IT tools?
Do you have a strong drive to make tomorrow better than today?
If the answer is yes, then this is the opportunity that you have been waiting for.
We would like you to bring in a lot of energy, your skills and experience as well as a strong drive into the team. We see you as a team player, and we trust that with you in the team we will also develop us selves. We also trust you to bring a lot of fun with you, since we believe that we are performing at the best when we also have fun at work.
Are you curious and have questions? Call us!
Contacts:
Henrik Ekberg, Head of Finance Process & Tools, Volvo Group Digital & IT, +46 739 027692
Laila Madsbjerg Karlsson, People & Culture Partner, Volvo Group Digital & IT, +46 739 025702
The location for the position is in the following European locations: Gothenburg - Sweden, Wroclaw - Poland, Gent - Belgium or Lyon - France.
Union representatives Göteborg
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 73 9025071
