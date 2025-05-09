Planning & Logistics Strategic Office
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Planning and Logistics engineer and manage distribution of parts to both our car plants and aftermarkets as well as finished vehicles to our consumers. We secure this by in-cooperating business planning, risk management, trade and compliance as part of our function.This ensures a high-performing, strategic supply chain that aligns with the company's goals of profitability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.
What you'll do
* Combine a strong strategic oversight with rigorous execution discipline across all the different layers of Planning and Logistics organization.
* Partner with the leadership team to translate the blueprint and the Manufacturing & Supply Chain strategy into actionable Planning &Logistics priorities i.e., structured roadmaps for each function with clear accountability, overall ownership of P&L Hitlist items
* Define, updates, and govern the planning & logistics roadmap
* Ensure execution discipline through setting a governance structure for reporting, tracking progress, managing risks, deviation analysis, and dynamic adjustments to ensure impact
* Lead internal communication efforts, ensuring that the organization is consistently updated on the strategy, objectives, and progress
* Cost and Cash Focus - aggressive drive to achieve Cost Reductions by moving beyond traditional cost-cutting to a structured cost optimization framework
* preparing executive reports and presentations, like Performance Reviews
* plan, design content; and be responsible for arranging Strategic sessions/Offsites and internal events like Townhall meetings with the Planning and Logistics Management Team.
* being responsible for internal and external communications from Head of Planning and Logistics
* being responsible for coordinating and finetuning input from Planning and Logistics on various important topics to the Manufacturing and Supply Chain Business Office
* Responsible for Quality function across the Planning and Logistics organization
What you'll bring
We believe you have a strong background and understanding of the automotive industry in general and Supply Chain in specific.
You encourage new thinking in those around you to explore the possibilities of new ways of working. You know to translate the excitement into positive action through feedback and encouragement giving your team the latitude to get the work done.
You can handle complexity and create clarity through your effective communication and strategic mindset.
* Bachelor's degree in engineering/business or similar
* Experience from working in the automotive industry is preferred.
* Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
* Strong written and verbal communication skills.
* Background from management consultant firms, graduate programs and/or experience from a similar role is seen as an advantage
* Strong People and collaboration skills
* Good organizational skills and attention to detail Ersättning
