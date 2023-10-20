Planning & Fulfillment Specialist
ABB AB / Lagerjobb / Västerås Visa alla lagerjobb i Västerås
2023-10-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This role involves providing assistance in the development of the planning and fulfillment processes, skills and tools, working to assist in performance improvement projects. You will perform detailed evaluations for planning and fulfillment metrics (inventory, on-time delivery, lead-time, forecast accuracy, resource utilization) and be in the driver's seat for the overall Sales & Operation Planning process.
Your responsibilities
Overall planning from customer demand to, supply, capacity all way down to the master schedule plan and supplier forecasts
Run daily Gemba meetings with Production Schedulers and Purchasers
Identifying root causes for non-performance and driving improvement initiatives
Establishing and sharing best practices for operations planning inventory management and resource management optimizing stock levels, resource utilization and net working capital
Sub matter expert of Planning and support to Operations Schedulers and Material Planners
Aiding the local implementation of planning technology solutions
Compiling and sending regular reports to business leaders on planning and fulfillment and inventory performance
Your background
University degree (Bachelor or Master), preferably within Planning & Logistics
At least 2-5 years' proven experience/skills in similar roles
Experience with SAP and planning of Low volume/High mix is meritorious
Certification with APICS CSCP or CPIM
Fluency in Swedish and English is mandatory, written and spoken alike
You are self-confident, driven, customer focused and with the attitude that everything is achievable in a team
You need to be comfortable in handling many tasks at the same time and with many points of contact. In this role you will be a vital part of the operation hub
Good leadership and communication skills on top of problem solving and analyzing abilities are success enablers in this role
More about us
ABB's Measurement & Analytics division is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. Force Measurement is a business line within Measurement & Analytics division that offers reliable equipment for measuring and control. The products measure mechanical and geometric variables and are used in a large variety of different industries and processes to improve productivity, control and quality. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager Johan Karlsson, +46 21-34 30 87, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
Please apply latest by the 9th of November, 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en/home Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8204782