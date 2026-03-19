Planning Manager
McNeil AB / Logistikjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Helsingborg
2026-03-19
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Kenvue is currently recruiting for a:
Planning Manager
What we do
At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and rooted in science, we're the house of iconic brands - including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, TYLENOL®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON'S® and BAND-AID® that you already know and love. Science is our passion; care is our talent.
Who We Are
Our global team is ~ 22,000 brilliant people with a workplace culture where every voice matters, and every contribution is appreciated. We are passionate about insights, innovation and committed to delivering the best products to our customers. With expertise and empathy, being a Kenvuer means having the power to impact millions of people every day. We put people first, care fiercely, earn trust with science and solve with courage - and have brilliant opportunities waiting for you! Join us in shaping our future-and yours. For more information, click here.
Role reports to:
Senior Regional Supply Chain Manager
Location:
Europe/Middle East/Africa, Sweden, Skane, HelsingborgWork Location:
Fully Onsite
What you will do
The Production planning manager for Smoking Cessation is responsible for managing the planning and preparation of production schedules for manufacturing, implementing production planning policies, and analyzing production specifications to meet business goals:
• *Key Responsibilities**
Team Leadership
Lead and mentor a team of planners and customer service, fostering a culture of efficiency, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Strategic Planning & Execution
Develop and implement production planning strategies tailored to the unique requirements of Smoking Cessation products. Lead the development of production schedules that align with customer demand, sales forecasts, and manufacturing capabilities.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Collaborate with demand planning, quality, logistics and manufacturing teams to ensure seamless execution of production plans.
Operational Excellence
Monitor and maintain planning systems with up-to-date lead times, capacity data, and production specifications. Identify and resolve capacity constraints and operational bottlenecks to ensure on-time delivery. Improve the supply chain from production planning to market supply by optimizing service while balancing inventory and cost.
Data Analysis & Reporting
Utilize analytical tools to assess supply performance and identify areas for improvement. Prepare and present comprehensive production planning reports to senior management with actionable insights. Analyse shifting requirements from customers and markets and supporting the team with analysis and scenario planning.
Compliance & Governance
Ensure adherence to safety regulations, quality standards, and company policies in all planning activities. Manage the operational budget effectively and address backorder issues promptly.
Customer Focus
Establish strong communication channels with customers and production teams. Resolve complex production issues and customer complaints with a focus on satisfaction and service excellence.
What we are looking for
• *Required Qualifications**
Strong Leadership and people management skills
Bachelor's Degree or Equivalent in a relevant field such as Supply Chain Management or Operations
8-10 years of experience in production planning within the healthcare or pharmaceutical industry
Demonstrated 8-10 years of experience in sales, operations, trade, and category management roles
Proven track record of successfully managing production planning processes for complex products
Proven track record of strong analytical skills and ability to interpret complex business data
Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data to drive decision-making
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects/initiatives effectively
Experience working in a matrix environment and collaborating with cross-functional teams
• *Desired Qualifications**
Strong negotiation skills and conflict resolution abilities
Excellent communication and leadership skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams
Proficiency in syndicated data analysis and communication of insights
Exceptional interpersonal skills and relationship-building capabilities
Advanced computer skills, including MS Office Suite applications and sales database management
Ability to adapt to changing business requirements and drive results in a dynamic manufacturing environment
If you are an individual with a disability, please check our Disability Assistance page for information on how to request an accommodation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mcneil AB
(org.nr 556702-6181)
Norrbroplatsen 2 (visa karta
)
251 09 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
McNeil Jobbnummer
9807208