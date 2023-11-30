Planning Manager
2023-11-30
As Planning Manager at Hitachi Energy, Grid Automation Products in Västerås, you will lead a team of 8 experienced employees responsible for masterscheduling, production planning, inbound material planning, as well as outbound shipments and export documentation.
Main challanges will be securing capabilities to fulfill delivery plans and execute delivery of orders on time.
The key to succeed in this role is to have good collaboration skills and open-minded approach. Growth is in our DNA which gives you opportunities to develop our performance and well as your competencies. Continuous improvement is our methodology of change. We welcome you to our team with good work ethics and great team spirit.
Your responsibilities
Act as the team manager - plan, lead and support the team to meet business targets (COTD) to meet customer expectations
Take responsibility of executing settled delivery plans to meet revenue targets
Inventory management - ensure material availability while controlling cost and risk
Drive continuous development of people competencies, workflow and processes
Contribute to the sales and operations planning process, representing the order fulfillment process.
Collaborate with supply chain to calibrate demand and set priorities towards suppliers
Follow up and drive supplier delivery performance
Interact with customers and suppliers to ensure a cost-efficient and fit to purpose transport chain
Your background
Bachelor's degree in business administration, logistics, supply chain, or relevant field
Good track-record in leading teams towards success
Experience from a product business in a global setting
Insights in production and delivery scheduling
Solid understanding of logistics and inventory management in a large organization using ERP workflows (we use SAP)
Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and organizational abilities
More about us
Are you ready for your next career move? Welcome to apply by December 28!
More information: Recruiting Manager Morgan Lindblom, morgan.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin , +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28
