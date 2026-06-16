Planning and Cost Controlling Engineer
Chronex AB / Byggjobb / Luleå Visa alla byggjobb i Luleå
2026-06-16
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We are looking for a Planning and Cost Controlling Engineer to join our project management team in Northern Sweden. Please find the required qualifications and job description below.
A bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering is required.
Additional training or specialization in Project Management or Cost Control.
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in project estimating and cost control.
Proven experience in the successful delivery of complex, multi-interface projects, including creating baselines, analyzing activities, critical path and float control, and defining logical relationships.
Experience in large scale projects and working within planning and cost control teams.
Strong technical skills in project cost planning, scheduling, and reporting.
Proficiency in Primavera P6 is mandatory.
Strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills.
Proficiency in Excel, including S-curve progress calculations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities with excellent attention to detail.
Solid project background with strong technical writing skills.
Mature, proactive, resourceful, hands-on, and self-driven.
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Control and monitor total project expenditure, including verification and checking of invoices and claims from suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors, ensuring all costs are accurately recorded.
Provide planning and cost control support across all project phases, including variation reporting, milestone progress monitoring, and preparation of customer billing documentation.
Offer cost control and planning guidance to the internal PMT team when needed.
Perform and manage project activity scheduling and progress monitoring.
Handle any other ad-hoc tasks assigned by management.
Working effectively in an international environment, communicating fluently in Turkish is a plus but not a must. Fluency in English, both spoken and written required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
Application is expected via email with an enclosure of a CV.
E-post: info@chronex.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chronex AB
(org.nr 559499-4187) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9965365