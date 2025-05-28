Pizzaiolo at Urban Italian Group
2025-05-28
Culinary Maestro Wanted: Pizzaiolo at Urban Italian Group
Do you have what it takes to make your mark on one of Sweden's most innovative hospitality groups? Urban Italian Group is looking for a passionate Pizzaiolo ready to bring artisanal Italian pizza craft to our kitchens, drive culinary innovation, and create unforgettable dining experiences.
About UsUrban Italian Group is the creative force behind the popular Basta casual dining concept and the sophisticated Florentine brand. With 11 restaurants across Sweden and Spain, we serve authentic Italian hospitality to over 3,000 guests daily. Our diverse team of 400 culinary professionals from 53 nationalities is as dynamic as our menu - blending passion, innovation, and a love for great food.
Our ambitions are as bold as our flavors:
Basta is expanding to 18 locations in Sweden by 2030.
Florentine is set to go international, targeting the Middle East, Oslo, and London.
A new multi-unit Italian concept launches in 2025.
A modern Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Stockholm in 2026.
Your Role
As our Pizzaiolo, you will be the artisan behind our signature pizzas, combining time-honored techniques with modern precision. You'll work with high-quality ingredients sourced from Italy and Sweden to deliver authentic Pizza Napoletana and more. Your responsibilities include:
Dough Mastery: Preparing high-quality dough for authentic Pizza Napoletana entirely from scratch.
Oven Operations: Skillfully topping pizzas and operating our electric pizza oven-previous experience with AVPN Vera Pizza certification is a plus.
Quality & Innovation: Maintaining a consistent high level of quality and support the culinary team with menu innovations.
Team Collaboration: Working closely with the kitchen team to uphold efficiency and consistency in a fast-paced environment.
We're seeking someone with broad experience from à la carte menus, a passion for quality ingredients, and a keen eye for detail. Your commitment to excellence and ability to thrive under pressure will be essential in delivering exquisite pizzas every day.
What We OfferJoining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary expertise.
A Fun, Supportive Culture: Work alongside passionate colleagues who make every day in the kitchen an exciting adventure.
How to ApplyReady to bring your culinary vision to life? Send us your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your experience, your creative vision, and why you're the perfect fit for our team. We can't wait to explore the possibilities with you!
Embrace the challenge, inspire your team, and let's cook up something extraordinary together!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
