Piping Portfolio Lead Engineer
51,000 people. 49 countries. Over 120 office locations.
We're not just engineers. We're a global team of data scientists, consultants, construction workers and innovators all working to create a better tomorrow. Every day, we help customers in energy, chemicals and resources get one step closer to solving our planet's toughest issues. Climate change. The energy transition. Digital transformation. And how we can deliver a more sustainable world.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. For more information, visit Worley.com
These are exciting times for Worley, we are growing with new projects being secured, new customers coming onboard and are now looking for new colleagues to our team.
We are looking for an experienced Piping Engineer who could take up the assignment as a Piping Portfolio Lead.
Employer: Worley Sverige AB
Location: Stenungsund
Duration: Full time, office hours (38,75 h/week, flextime)
Application deadline: ongoing
Work description:
You will be part of our Piping department and you will work within all project phases from feasibility studies to execution phase. As most of our projects are executed close to customer sites, we have the benefit of receiving constant feedback between design and execution.
Responsibilities:
Deliver piping engineering services that meet Worley, its customers, and applicable statutory and regulatory specifications, on time and within budget.
Perform piping engineering services such as:
• Preparation of detailed design drawings, isometrics, specifications, data, calculations, and reports.
• Identify and report changes to project scope.
• Assist with the preparation of proposals, estimates, budgets, and schedules.
• Provide assistance during procurement, construction and commissioning activities.
• Contribute to appropriate studies, analyses and recommend actions.
• Keep up to date with the latest developments and technical innovations in piping engineering.
• Communicate effectively with the piping engineering team and project stakeholders, including the Customer.
• Coordinate work with our workforce in our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team around the globe.
• Identify issues and problems, develop appropriate solutions, and ask for assistance when required.
• Act a as lead engineer for a team of skilled piping engineers.
Specific Lead Accountabilities:
• Responsible for delivering scope with quality, on time and within budget.
• Plan and follow up with all resources available in the project including workshare resources.
• Coordinate and align with other disciplines in the project.
What you will bring
A recognized degree in the relevant engineering discipline or equivalent and:
Sound technical and practical engineering skills and ability to consistently deliver quality, accurate and timely work to Worley and its Customers.
A working knowledge of the fundamental requirements of piping engineering, and the basic requirements of other engineering fields.
A working knowledge of applicable local and international standards and statutory and regulatory specifications.
Competent use of piping engineering specific software and relevant software such as MS Office.
Engineering experience in the same or similar industry.
Language
Swedish and English, fluent in speech and writing.
What we offer you
By recognizing people's talents, experience and potential, we foster a diverse workplace where we look out for one another. A culture where we care about the environment and the communities in which we work and where we use our skills, expertise and judgement to keep everyone - our people, customers and communities - safe.
We are a leading global supplier of projects in Energy, Chemicals & Resources and are almost 48,000 people in about 50 countries worldwide. At our Stenungsund and Kungälv office, we are 190+ people. If you are committed and passionate about engineering, Worley is a company that gives you opportunities to grow and influence your future.
We look forward to grow with you!
