Piping Lead Engineer
2023-07-14
Are you looking for a new challenge as a Piping Lead Engineer in the consulting industry? Then COWI could be the right place for you! We are looking for candidates with competence in pipe construction and industry who want to further develop their ability in industrial sustainable development and who also have the ability to develop cooperation with our strategic customers. Join us on an exciting development journey towards a green industry with COWI and the Industrial Division!
SHOW THE WAY FOR DEVELOPMENT IN THE CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY
We are currently on a journey towards a greener industry and are now looking for experienced pipe designers who want to be involved and make an impact. The industry is now in an exciting phase with high expectations from our customers with demands for smart systems and energy efficient solutions. In this role, you become part of our team and you work in close collaboration with leading project engineers, employees and customers. Your most important task in the team is to contribute knowledge within the civil engineering discipline in our industrial customers' projects. Most often, the projects are multidisciplinary and include complete delivery (EPC), which leads to varied and developing tasks within the discipline.
WHO WE THINK YOU ARE
• Has a technical education in pipe construction, preferably with an engineering degree
• Many years of experience working with pipe construction in industry
• Very good knowledge of drawing programs such as E3D
• Very good knowledge of industry standards
• Very good ability to solve technical problems and deliver high quality solutions
• Very good ability to collaborate and communicate with customers and colleagues
We attach great importance to personal suitability and believe that you are a driven and responsible person who wants to be part of our organization and its development. If you think you are the person we are looking for, do not hesitate to submit your application today. We look forward to meeting you!
Our employees are our greatest asset: it is our employees who make the projects successful. At COWI, you get a unique opportunity to learn from the best and develop your potential, and you get to participate in shaping the society of the future. Together with your manager, you set up a plan for your own development, and you get the opportunity to build on your expertise in both local and global projects from day to day.
YOUR COMPETENCE. OUR TEAM. TOGETHER WE SHAPE THE FUTURE
Your competence is the key to our success. We work across disciplinary boundaries and within various business areas where we share our knowledge and build strong relationships with customers and colleagues. You contribute your expertise while having the opportunity to learn from the best.
COME AND WORK WITH US ON CONSTRUCTION AND FACILITY TECHNOLOGY IN GOTHENBURG
The building and construction department consists of approx. 60 employees. Within the department, pipe designers, building designers, calculation engineers and system administrators work with facility planning for various types of industrial and energy facilities. Our largest customers operate in petrochemicals/refineries, energy plants and paper and pulp.
Through our expertise, we support the customer in achieving today's industry standards. Most of the time, our work involves a total commitment where we are involved in all stages from pre-study, preliminary design, detailed design and procurement to construction management, control and final inspection.
DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS?
Then you can call Jonas Johnsson, Head of Section, Mobile: +46 70 654 4703
