Pipeline Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2023-06-13
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Karlskrona
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Borås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Pipeline Developer in SW Pipelines & Support to join us to be responsible for pipeline architecture, are you the person who wants to take the opportunity to craft the future of pipeline technology!
As pipeline developer in SWPS, you will work on key PoC's and industrialize new pipeline assets, support the adoption of new technologies in the SWPD organization but also outside in whole SA BOS, you will be considered a technical authority for SWPS scope.
What you will do
Prototyping and document new pipeline assets/architectures and launch them to production pipelines
Support the users of pipeline in adopting new assets
Work with new cloud native products and deployments on Kubernetes environments
Well versed in Java, Python and Golang
You will bring
Education: Bachelor's degree IT related
Min years of experience: +2 years
Demonstrated ability: Well versed in Cloud Native development on Kubernetes
Market area experience: Experience on product architecture and delivery process
Hands-on experience in multiple technology domains such as CI/CD, DevOps, DevSecOps, ChatOps, Flux, Java, Python, Go
You will need excellent presenting and communicating skills
Deciding and initiating action
Coping with pressures and setbacks
Relating and networking
Genuine interest in/knowledge product architecture and technology
Hands on experience on virtualization or Kubernetes deployments (private and public clouds)
Hands on experience on automation based on pipelines and GitOPs
(Optional) AWS, GCP or Azure Associate / Architect Certifications
Contact Person
Please reach out to the recruiter- Akash Shourie (akash.shourie@ericsson.com
) in case you need any clarification
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Blekinge : Karlskrona
Req ID: 726019 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Ölandsgatan 1-3 (visa karta
)
371 33 KARLSKRONA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7877806