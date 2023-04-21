Physics Teacher for the IB Diploma Program at Hvitfeldtska gymnasiet
2023-04-21
Vår vision är att Göteborg ska vara en internationellt ledande utbildnings- och kunskapsstad. Utbildningsförvaltningen i Göteborg bedriver verksamhet inom kommunal gymnasieskola, vuxenutbildning, yrkeshögskola, anpassad gymnasieskola, särvux, studie- och yrkesvägledning, modersmål samt skolutveckling.
I vårt arbete har vi ett tydligt elevfokus som sätter kunskap och färdigheter i ett sammanhang där inre motivation, medskapande och lust att lära är viktiga ingredienser. Vi arbetar utifrån alla människors lika värde och rättigheter. Tillsammans skapar vi en arbetsmiljö där både elever och medarbetare är delaktiga och verkar för varandras framgång.Publiceringsdatum2023-04-21Arbetsuppgifter
Hvitfeldtska Gymnasiet in Gothenburg is one of the first IB-Diploma schools in Sweden and has been offering the programme to students from all over the world since 1989. Today our IB-programme has more than 200 students and is a vibrant and engaging community within a school of 1900 students and 200 staff. The school is situated in central Gothenburg with proximity to the University of Gothenburg. The City Library, Concert Hall, City Theatre and Art Museum are all within a five-minute walk.
The schools motto is A Modern School with Traditions, and we are continuously striving to achieve high academic standards, which shows in our students results. Several students get accepted into prestigious universities worldwide every year. Our staff is passionate about learning and work together with the student as the center of attention. Our students are engaged in their own learning, and we all work together with each others success as a common goal.
We're now hiring a Physics teacher! The subject teaching we have a need for is in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (final 2 years of high school), and all are taught using English as the teaching language. The work involves mentorship and supervision of Extended Essays. The position is for full time, 100 %, starting in August of 2023. Kvalifikationer
Swedish teaching licensure in physics at high school level is a requirement.
The candidate must also meet these requirements:
• IB professional development workshop in IB DP Physics for the new syllabus with teaching starting 2025
• Prior experience supervising IB DP Extended Essays or prior experience in research engagements
• University Masters degree or Ph.D with Physics as the main focus
• Prior experience teaching IB DP Physics
You're also fluent in English: speaking, reading, writing, listening. You have good administrational and digitial skills. It's preferred if you have previous experience working with different school platforms such as Google classroom.
We are looking for someone who gets energy from contributing to others' learning and you create the conditions for learning to take place. You have the ability to explain problems and information to different recipients and from different perspectives. You encourage dialogue, participation and commitment.
You have the ability to work with others to perform tasks and achieve goals. You understand the common mission, act on it and contribute to the whole. Great emphasis is placed on personal suitability such as flexibility, independence and responsiveness.
